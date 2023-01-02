NHL Winter Classic live stream 2023: how to watch Penguins vs Bruins online from anywhere

NHL returns to Fenway Park for the 14th edition of the Winter Classic. The iconic stadium is the first venue to host the event twice, and there's no pressure on the Penguins, who are marking one year under the ownership of Boston-based Fenway Sports Group. The rink will run parallel to the Green Monster but let's hope no pucks cannon over the top of it. Read on as we explain how to watch a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream online wherever you are.

Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all played in the first ever Winter Classic back in 2008, helping fire the Penguins to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Sabres. However, 11 years have passed since their last appearance in the fixture, a 3-1 defeat to the Capitals, and Mike Sullivan's men will be desperate to impress their owners in their famous backyard.

Beating the Bruins would be one heck of a flex. Doing so in Boston would be even better, then throw in the New Year and the FSG factor, and you get a sense of the size and importance of the occasion.

Not only are the Bruins dominating the Eastern Atlantic division, but their record is by far the best in the NHL this season. Jim Montgomery has turned his men into stonecold killers, and they'd love to kick off 2023 the same way they ended 2022. Boston was on the winning team the first time the Winter Classic was played at Fenway Park, beating the Flyers 2-1 in overtime.

Read on for details on how to get a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream so you can watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs Boston Bruins online from anywhere.

How to watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic: live stream Penguins vs Bruins in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) The NHL Winter Classic is being shown on TNT in the US. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, then you're good to go. The puck drops at 2pm ET / 1pm CT / 11am PT on Monday, January 2. Watch 2022 NHL Winter Classic without cable Sling TV (opens in new tab) is an OTT service that's especially good for NHL fans. As well as TNT, the Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package offers ESPN, ESPN2 and TBS in most major markets, thereby covering off a large number of NHL games including both primetime and local broadcasts. The usual cost is $40 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get 50% off your first month (opens in new tab). NHL Network is available as part of its $11 per month Sports Extra addon.

How to watch a 2023 NHL Winter Classic live stream from outside your country

Unfortunately, if you try to watch your domestic coverage of the 2023 NHL Winter Classic from somewhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking.

That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for streamers all over the world, but there's an easy solution that can also help you get around blackout restrictions that sometimes apply to regular NHL games.

Use a VPN to live stream NHL Winter Classic from anywhere

How to watch Penguins vs Bruins: live stream NHL Winter Classic in Canada

(opens in new tab) Sportsnet is showing the 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Canada, with the puck set to drop at 2pm ET / 1pm CT / 11am PT on Monday. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now (opens in new tab), which shows more than 300 games subject to regional blackouts. Prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year. A Sportsnet Now Premium subscription costs $34.99 per month or $199.99 per year, and nets you additional out-of-market games, plus WWE Network and coverage of Bundesliga and FA Cup soccer, United Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby, National Rugby League and Super League Rugby. If you're unable to tune in due to geo-blocking restrictions, remember that a VPN is all you need (opens in new tab) to watch the game as you would at home.

How to watch NHL Winter Classic: live stream in the UK

(opens in new tab) In the UK, the 2023 NHL Winter Classic is being shown on Viaplay (opens in new tab), with the action set to get underway at 7pm GMT on Monday evening. Viaplay is the exclusive new NHL broadcaster in the UK, and you'll have to subscribe to the Total package for coverage, which costs £14.99 per month or £143.88 per year. In addition to up to 1,400 NHL games, the service also shows La Liga football, the United Rugby Championship, the rugby league Championship, plus the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship and Champions Hockey League.

How to watch 2023 NHL Winter Classic in Australia