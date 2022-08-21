Mets vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB Subway Series online from anywhere

A Subway Series double-header - just what you need when your confidence is as brittle as the Yankees' is right now! The Bronx Bombers have been in horrible form since the All-Star break, and the formerly long-suffering Mets now have the chance to seal an overall Subway Series victory for the second year running. Read on to find out how to watch a Mets vs Yankees live stream, with or without cable, from anywhere in the world.

Aaron Boone's men entered part one of the Subway Series with the best record in Major League Baseball, with the single-season wins record in their sights. But since getting swept at Citi Field last month, they've become one of the worst teams around. They still hold the lead in the AL East, but that won't be the case for much longer unless some of Aaron Judge's brilliance can rub off.

The Mets are still just about ahead of the Braves in the NL East standings, and are one of several teams that now command a better record than their crosstown rivals. But a once sizeable cushion has narrowed to a sliver, and Buck Showalter needs Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer to run it back and inject a bit more of that magic into a fine season that's just stalled a little over recent days.

It's going to be a fierce atmosphere at Yankee Stadium, but can the Pinstripers do their talking on the field? Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Mets vs Yankees live stream and watch MLB from anywhere.

Mets vs Yankees series schedule

Game 1: Monday, August 22, 7.05pm ET - MLB.TV

Monday, August 22, 7.05pm ET - MLB.TV Game 2: Tuesday, August 23, 7.05pm ET - MLB.TV, TBS

How to watch Mets vs Yankees: live stream Subway Series in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Game 1 of this Mets vs Yankees series is being shown on MLB.TV on Monday, while Game 2 is being show on both MLB.TV and TBS on Tuesday. Both games are set to begin at 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT. As well as the entirety of the Subway Series, a subscription to MLB.TV (opens in new tab) will let you live stream every single game of the 2022 MLB season. A subscription to MLB.TV currently costs $64.99 for the year, though a single team package is also available, costing $54.99. A $24.99 per month plan is also available. MLB.TV is primarily suited to fans based outside of their home team's city, as all games are subject to blackout restrictions in the participating markets of the two teams. However, you can get around this by using a good VPN (opens in new tab) to port your computer to an out-of-market location.

As mentioned above, game 2 of this Mets vs Yankees series is also being shown on TBS, which shows plenty more MLB action throughout the season.

If you don't have the channel on cable, it's available via OTT streaming service Sling TV, which includes many other channels that show the baseball.

The Sling Orange (opens in new tab) package costs just $35 per month and includes TBS and ESPN, with ABC coverage available via simulcasts on ESPN3, which is also included on the plan.

Sling Blue, meanwhile, offers TBS and FS1, as well as local Fox channels in most major markets. It also costs $35 per month.

Whichever plan you choose, you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). You could also get the combined Sling Orange & Blue package, which costs $50 per month.

How to watch Mets vs Yankees live stream from anywhere

MLB blackout rules mean that you can't use its otherwise comprehensive MLB.TV (opens in new tab) streaming service to watch teams within your own market - fine for Yankees fans living in Seattle, not so great for those in the Bronx.

It's a real pain for cord-cutters, but fortunately, VPNs help you get around this by allowing you to relocate your IP address to a different location. This means you can still be sitting in your NYC apartment, but your computer will be rerouted to a server in a different part of the country - thereby allowing you to watch the Yankees or Mets just like you would if you had a fancy cable package.

A VPN will also work when trying to access your regular MLB streaming service (or any other sports and entertainment streaming service) from abroad when geo-restrictions would otherwise block the coverage. VPNs are legal, secure and easy to use.

Use a VPN to watch a Subway Series live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab) We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

Mets vs Yankees live stream: how to watch MLB for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Baseball fans Down Under can watch the entirety of this Mets vs Yankees series on ESPN and via Foxtel (opens in new tab), with both games getting underway at 10.05am AEST on Tuesday and Wednesday. Coverage begins at 9am ahead of both games. If you don't have ESPN as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial (opens in new tab)! After that, the Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. The service also offers a Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. An even better option for die-hard baseball fans is MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every game this season, and currently costs US$64.99. Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your MLB coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.

How to watch Mets vs Yankees: live stream MLB in Canada

(opens in new tab) Game 1 of this Mets vs Yankees series is being shown on TSN on Monday, while Game 2 is being show on Sportsnet on Tuesday. Both games are set to begin at 7.05pm ET / 4.05pm PT. If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Subway Series live stream. If you don't have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) CA$19.99 a month. Sportsnet, meanwhile, is also the official coverage provider for the Blue Jays, and its SN Now (opens in new tab) service starts at just CA$14.99 a month. Another great option is again MLB.TV (opens in new tab), which is showing both Mets vs Yankees games along with every other game of the season, for US$64.99. Only Blue Jays games are subject to blackouts, but as described above, a good VPN (opens in new tab) will help you get around those.

How to watch Mets vs Yankees: live stream MLB online in the UK