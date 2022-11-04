How to watch Young Rock season 3: stream the sitcom starring Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson online from anywhere

You might know Dwayne Johnson as the Hollywood megastar whose blockbuster movies – including new DC superhero movie Black Adam – have grossed over $10 billion worldwide. But hit sitcom Young Rock reminds us that first he dominated the world of professional wrestling with his in-the-ring persona 'The Rock' elevating trash-talk to an artform. Get ready to witness the birth of the People’s Champion as we explain below how to watch Young Rock season 3 online now.

Created by Jeff Chiang and Nahnatchka Khan (Fresh off the Boat), the series explores three formative periods in the young Johnson’s life, which are relayed by a fictional version of the man himself as he speaks to Randall Park (also playing himself) in 2032 about his bid for the US presidency.

We subsequently jump back and forth between 10-year-old Dwayne in Hawaii in the 1980s, his life as a Pennsylvania highschooler, and a post-college Dewey (played by Uli Latukefu) whose stalled football career leads him to enter the world of pro-wrestling.

Yet Season 2 didn’t end promisingly for The Rock at Wrestlemania 1997 and promoter Vince (Adam Ray) had serious doubts about his prospects, while the future Dwayne faced defeat from his political rival Brayden Taft. But there’s no doubt that Johnson's about to transform into the beloved icon of WWE’s Attitude Age – and that, ya jabronis, is something we've got to see.

It’s going to be a smackdown of a season. Just read on for how to watch Young Rock season 3 online now and stream every episode with our guide below.

How to watch Young Rock season 3 in the US

(opens in new tab) Young Rock season 3 will land on NBC from Friday, November 4 at 8.30pm ET/PT (7.30pm CT), moving from its usual Tuesday slot to the more primetime placement of Friday night. There should be between 10 and 12 episodes and each will be broadcast at the same time each week. So if you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in on linear TV or, alternatively, watch on-demand on the NBC website (opens in new tab) by signing in with your cable provider details. Some content is actually available free in the US without the need to login either. Alternatively, sign up for NBC’s streaming service Peacock. Every new episode of Young Rock will be available to watch here on Saturdays, just a few hours after its live TV broadcast. Peacock costs $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) and offers an ad-supported version of the service with thousands of hours of on-demand TV series and movies, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for Peacock Premium Plus if you want commercial-free coverage. Use a VPN to watch Peacock while traveling outside the US. (opens in new tab)

Watch Young Rock season 3 without cable in the US

(opens in new tab) Long since said goodbye to cable? No problem! There are numerous OTT, live TV alternatives available and for a fraction of the price. Sling TV is a great value budget offering that includes local NBC channels as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package, in most major markets anyway. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab). Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after your FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Young Rock season 3 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when Young Rock season 3 is released, you might struggle to connect to your usual streaming services thanks to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream Young Rock online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

Use a VPN to watch Young Rock season 3 online from abroad.

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE (opens in new tab). And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to watch Young Rock season 3 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Can you smell what The Rock is cooking? Canadians should be able to from Friday, November 4, at 8.30pm ET / 5.30pm PT on CityTV (opens in new tab), which is where Young Rock season 3 will air weekly and simultaneous with its US schedule. While some content is available on CityTV free online and without signing in, chances are you’ll need to enter your TV provider credentials to watch all episodes of Young Rock season 3. CityTV is accessible either through the worldwide web, or the CityTV Now app on iOS and Android devices. Outside of Canada? Use a VPN (opens in new tab)to gain access to all the content you'd normally stream back at home.

How to watch Young Rock season 3 in Australia

(opens in new tab) Fans of “The Rock” Down Under only have to wait until Sunday, November 6 to see brand-new episodes of Young Rock, season 3 having been fast tracked from the US. Cable viewers with Foxtel will be able to catch it on the FOX8 channel at 6.30pm every week. If you’re looking for a cordless, online alternative, then Binge (opens in new tab) is very temptingly priced with plans starting fromAUS$10 a month. And what's more, new customers are entitled to a generous 14-day FREE trial (opens in new tab), meaning you get to try before you buy. The Basic plan provides a single stream in SD quality, but you can upgrade to Standard and Premium plans if you want additional streams and better video quality. Or you could subscribe to Foxtel Now (opens in new tab) instead, which offers more of a full package, cable-like experience. Boasting 70+ channels and a 10-day free trial (opens in new tab), you can watch Young Rock season 3 with the Foxtel Now Essentials Base pack and pay just $25 a month. Memberships provides access to 10,000 hours of content: reality shows, dramas, comedies and documentaries including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Big Little Lies, Modern Family, Mayans, and Gossip Girl. It also offers more than 800 movies, and content from HBO, FX, and Warner Bros. However, as previously mentioned, viewers abroad will struggle to connect to any of the streaming services you normally use. The solution? Try using a VPN (opens in new tab) as per our guide above.

How to watch Young Rock season 3 in the UK