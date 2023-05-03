How to watch Tom Jones: stream the adaptation of the Henry Fielding novel

Watch Tom Jones for free

US viewers can watch Tom Jones 100% free on PBS, while both American and Canadian viewers can stream the the entire miniseries online right now with a PBS Passport. ITV is the UK broadcaster where it's also free-to-air. Make sure to use a VPN to watch free from abroad (opens in new tab) if you need to tune in while away from home.

If you’re after a rollicking period drama, this could be the TV tonic for you. Based on Henry Fielding’s classic 18th century novel, Tom Jones follows the amorous adventures of the eponymous hero, abandoned as an infant only to be raised by the rich and altruistic Allworthy family. Starring Solly McLeod, Sophie Wilde as Tom’s beloved, and the Emmy-winning Hannah Waddington (Ted Lasso), you can catch this visually lavish tale of forbidden love for free on PBS now in the US and Canada.

The four-part series focuses on the burgeoning relationship between the “low-born” Tom, a rakish ladies’ man, and young heiress Sophia Western. They’re deeply in love. But with both belonging to a different social class, everything conspires against their union.

The high-born Sophia is fated to marry the vindictive William Blifil (James Wilbraham), while the lusty Tom is tempted into the bed of scheming London socialite Lady Bellaston (Waddington). So, can love overcome this besotted couples differences?

As well as providing a modernised take on Fielding’s novel – Sophia’s backstory is given more weight in this iteration – the series features an abundance of talent from British stage and screen. James Fleet (Sense and Sensibility) plays the kind-hearted Squire Allworthy, Alun Armstrong (Funny Cow, Sherwood) is Squire Western, and Shirley Henderson (Bridget Jones Diary, Happy Valley) stars as his pig-headed sister.

Then there’s Felicity Montagu, Susannah Fielding (This Time with Alan Partridge) and Dean Lennox Kelly as local rogue Black George.

Prepare for some epic period drama tomfoolery as we explain below how to watch Tom Jones online and stream every episode right now from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Tom Jones online FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Tom Jones debuted on Sunday, April 30 via free-to-air channel PBS Masterpiece (opens in new tab) in the US. You can catch episode 2 on May 7 at 9pm ET/PT (8pm CT), and subsequent installments will arrive weekly every Sunday until the series finale on May 21. If you don’t have cable, though, you can stream PBS.org (opens in new tab) on a variety of devices and enjoy recent episodes of Tom Jones FREE for two week’s after their first broadcast. And if you want to binge the entire series immediately – as well as enjoying PBS Online’s extensive catalog of on-demand programming (Downton Abbey, Sanditon, Death Comes to Pemberley and more) – then simply make a minimum monthly donation of $5 (or pay $60 for a year’s access) to join THIRTEEN Passport (opens in new tab). Alternatively, the PBS Masterpiece channel can be purchased for an additional $5.99 as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Devices that support PBS.org include those that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads. And remember – if you’re already paying for a streaming service but travelling abroad, you can connect to it from wherever you are if you download a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Tom Jones online from outside your country

Anyone abroad when romping period drama Tom Jones airs will likely be unable to watch the show on their usual streaming platform, due to annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Tom Jones online from anywhere:

How to watch Tom Jones online in Canada

(opens in new tab) The PBS channel is only carried in certain regions in Canada. But, where it is available, Tom Jones will be broadcast weekly every Sunday at 9pm ET / PT (8PM CT), in line with its US release schedule. Canadians can also stream all four episodes of the show on-demand now through PBS Passport (opens in new tab). As with PBS in the United States, you’ll need to pledge a minimum monthly donation of $5 to access PBS Passport, which lets you stream every episode of Tom Jones in addition to dozens of other PBS Masterpiece shows. And if you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch Tom Jones online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Tom Jones will premiere on streaming service ITVX (opens in new tab) in the UK from Thursday, May 4. New episodes are slated to arrive at the same time each week, with the drama series due to receive its linear TV broadcast at a later date. ITV and ITVX are both totally, 100% free-to-air. However, you will need a valid TV license to watch either of them. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

