Sanditon season 3 episode 6: live stream the final episode of the PBS drama free online, TV channel

Watch Sanditon season 3 episode 6 online

US viewers can watch the Sanditon season 3 finale live and free on PBS or via the PBS website. Canadians need to sign up for the PBS Passport service, while Australians can watch new episodes on BBC First and Binge. ITV still hasn't announced a UK release date! But, if you're trying to watch a Sanditon season 3 episode 6 live stream while in another country, just download a VPN.

The Sanditon season 3 finale – episode 6 – arrives this Sunday, so prepare to mop your brow theatrically for a full hour of the PBS Masterpiece swoon-worthy romantic Regency period drama!

No spoilers, but it looks like the finale is going to be stuffed full of juicy revelations. The official PBS teaser reads as follows: "Charlotte wants to tell Colbourne the truth about her feelings, but a shocking revelation stops her in her tracks. Georgiana's worst fears come true when she realises she has been abandoned."

Intriguing stuff. With last week's penultimate episode of Sanditon focusing on Charlotte and Georgina's big choices, not to mention Augusta on the run, there all kinds of ways that episode 6 – aka the Sanditon season 3 finale – could play out.

For the uninitiated, the drama is based on Jane Austen's unfinished final novel, of which only a dozen chapters were written before her death in 1817. It's set in the fictional seaside town of Sanditon. ITV will be showing season 3 in the UK, but not until later this year.

Will Charlotte get the life she always wanted? Don't miss the final episode this Sunday, April 23, on PBS. Our guide below explains how to watch Sanditon season 3 episode 6 live online and enjoy a FREE live stream of the season finale from anywhere.

How to watch Sanditon season 3 online FREE in the US

(opens in new tab) Sanditon airs on the free-to-air channel PBS Masterpiece (opens in new tab). There are a total of 6 episodes and the season finale airs this Sunday – April 23, 2023. If you want to watch on a mobile device instead, it's totally free to access the PBS live stream – you don’t even need a registered account. However, if you want to access episodes of Sanditon season 3 early, as well as PBS Online’s extensive catalog of on-demand programming, then you can always make a minimum monthly donation of $5 to join THIRTEEN Passport (opens in new tab). Additionally, the PBS Masterpiece channel can be purchased for an additional $5.99 as part of an Amazon Prime Video subscription. Devices that support PBS.org include those that run Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Safari and Microsoft Edge; Roku; Apple TV (4th generation and newer); Amazon Fire; Android TV; Android mobile devices; Apple iPhones and iPads. And remember – if you’re already paying for a streaming service but travelling abroad, you can connect to it from wherever you are if you download TechRadar's No.1-rated VPN (opens in new tab) and follow our instructions above.

How to watch Sanditon season 3 online from outside your country

If you're abroad when Sanditon season 3 episode 6 airs, you'll find that you're unable to keep up with all the drama because of annoying regional restrictions.

Luckily, there’s an easy solution. Downloading a VPN service will allow you to stream Sanditon season 3 episode 6 online from anywhere. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Sanditon season 3 from abroad

How to watch Sanditon S03E06 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) Austen aficionados can stream Sunday's finale – episode 6 – on PBS Passport (opens in new tab) in Canada. It airs at 9pm ET/PT on Sunday, April 23 – the same time as in the US. And like with PBS in the US, you’ll need to make a minimum monthly donation of $5 to access PBS Passport, which will let you stream every other episode a week early – in addition to providing access to the first two seasons and other PBS Masterpiece shows. If you're abroad right now, you'll need to download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune in just like you would if you were at home.

Can I watch Sanditon season 3 online in the UK?

(opens in new tab) Sanditon season 3 is slated to air on ITV and its on-demand platform ITV X (opens in new tab), before being added to BritBox later. Frustratingly though, no date has been confirmed as to when exactly UK fans will get to watch the final season of this quintessentially British show – let alone the final episode! When it does arrive, ITV and ITV X are 100% free-to-air (opens in new tab), although you'll need a valid TV license to watch the channel. Alternatively, you can pick up a monthly BritBox subscription for only £5.99 after the 7-day BritBox FREE trial (opens in new tab). Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Sanditon S03E06 for FREE in Australia