How to watch The Amazing Race season 34 online from anywhere

Back for a another epic trip around the world, long-running reality competition The Amazing Race returns to screens for a 34th season and a run that will see the show rack up an incredible 400th episode. With less of the Covid-19 restrictions that dominated Season 33 to worry about, its back to a more regular format for the show, with 12 teams set to take on the madcap adventure and Phil Keoghan, once again, acting as host. Read on to find out how you can watch The Amazing Race season 34 online and stream the new season no matter where you are in the world right now.

New contestants include a pair of recently reunited identical twins that were separated at birth, a couple that previously appeared on Big Brother, an Army Tank Commander and a fighter pilot, professional dancers and a firefighter.

The season kicks off in Munich, marking the first time the show has started outside of the United States, with this season's competition once again having a primarily European route through Austria, France, Italy, and Spain.

The journey for S34 is nevertheless set to venture into a new continent, with a round in Jordan - the first time the country has featured in the show.

Follow our guide below to watch The Amazing Race 2022 online - streaming TAR season 34 is easier than you might think, so start your own adventure today!

How to watch The Amazing Race season 34 online from outside your country

How to watch The Amazing Race online: stream TAR season 34 online in the US

If you have cable, The Amazing Race will be shown every Wednesday on CBS, kicking off at 10pm ET/PT on September 21. Tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the CBS website. You'll need to sign in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, if you don't have the channel on linear TV, it's available to stream on Paramount Plus. Currently you can benefit from a 7-day FREE trial of Paramount Plus. Thereafter, Paramount Plus starts at $4.99 a month with Limited Ads, or $9.99 a month for No Ads. Or, you can opt for a much more fully featured over-the-top streaming service. Some of them struggle with national networks like CBS, so our recommendation in this case would be FuboTV, which is a complete cable replacement starting from $64.99 a month.

How to watch The Amazing Race 34 online in Canada

Canada's CTV is your one-stop shop for watching The Amazing Race north of the border. Just like CBS in the US, it will be airing the show every Wednesday night, starting with the 2-hour season opener at 10pm ET/PT on September 21. The great news is that coverage can be easily accessed via the CTV website for free, though you'll need to sign in using your cable provider logins. If you're on the move, the CTV app has your TAR season 34 streaming needs covered and is available for a number of platforms including Android, iOS, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, and Amazon Fire TV devices.

How to watch The Amazing Race in the UK, Australia and beyond

Australia has its own version of The Amazing Race and the UK has Race Across the World, but there's no direct means of viewing CBS shows like the US version of The Amazing Race in the UK or Australia, either live or on demand, at present.

However, as mentioned above, folks from Canada, the US or anywhere else where you can watch The Amazing Race can catch all of the action from anywhere.

