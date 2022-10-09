How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online - don't miss RHOP wherever you are

Marriage is simply a sideshow to divorce, prenups and steamy out-of-town getaways with mystery men in season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac, which welcomes back Charrisse Jackson-Jordan as a friend of the cast, although Karen doesn’t seem to have got the memo. Featuring burns so bespoke - is a frog's backside watertight? - they bear repeating, it’s all class in Little America, so read on to find out how to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online wherever you are in the world.

Bunions aren’t the only unwanted attachments that Ashley Darby has been trying and failing to shake off, as she continues to wrap up divorce proceedings with Michael while… buying a house together? It's an interesting approach that, naturally, provokes no shortage of strong opinions from her castmates, not least Karen.

Despite having her commitment to Ray called into question, she's as loud, proud and unbowed as ever, only now she has as much rear as she has front. Gizelle's relationship status is the source of much intrigue, and in not-entirely-unrelated news, Peter Thomas, aka the ex-husband of former RHOA castmate Cynthia Bailey, swoops into town.

Pesky infidelity clauses prove a bit too much for Robyn to handle, while Candiace, who's started freezing her eggs, is stunned by a particularly juicy nugget of gossip about Chris. It's one of the jewels in the Real Housewives tiara, and here's how to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online where you are.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Bravo is the place to watch Real Housewives of Potomac in the US, with new episodes of RHOP airing every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT. If you have the channel as part of your cable package, you can also live stream Real Housewives of Potomac on the Bravo online player (opens in new tab). How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac without cable If you don't mind waiting a few hours for your RHOP fix, new episodes become available on Peacock TV (opens in new tab) every Monday. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month (opens in new tab). You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage. Alternatively, OTT streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes Bravo as part of its Sling Blue (opens in new tab) package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price (opens in new tab).

Another over-the-top streaming service that includes Bravo is FuboTV (opens in new tab). It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab).

If you subscribe to Sling, Peacock, or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac from outside your country

For those of you who are abroad when Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream the the new series online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 from anywhere

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) RHOP fans in the UK can watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 on specialist reality TV streaming service Hayu (opens in new tab), with new episodes landing around 7am BST each Monday. Hayu costs a mere £4.99 per month and is home to over 250 other reality TV shows, including Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Real Housewives, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And best of all? You can try it all 100% free thanks to its 30-day free trial (opens in new tab). Although if you already have an Amazon Prime Video subscription (opens in new tab), you could just add the Hayu channel there instead (opens in new tab).

Watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch new episodes of Real Housewives of Potomac on Hayu (opens in new tab) at the same time that they air in the US - that's every Sunday at 8pm ET/PT. Hayu costs CA$5.99 per month and plays host to over 250 other reality TV shows, including The Bachelor, Jersey Shore and The Simple Life. And perhaps best of all... you can try it all 100% free thanks to the 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab). Alternatively, if you already have Amazon Prime, you can add the Hayu channel to it. Out of the country when RHOP comes out? Just download a VPN (opens in new tab) to avoid geo-blocking restrictions and watch your favorite shows from anywhere.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online in Australia