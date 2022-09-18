How to watch Real Girlfriends in Paris online - don't miss RGIP wherever you are

Self-awareness is in short supply but thankfully French clichés and monthly allowances aren't, as six idealistic American singletons embark on the adventure of their dreams in the city of love. And yes, we have a real-life Emily in Paris, and she's bringing some of that New Jersey charm to the table! Nobody does Parisian excess like the Americans, so read on to find out how to watch Real Girlfriends in Paris online wherever you are in the world.
Premiere: Monday, September 5
New episodes: every Monday/Tuesday (depending on location)
Time: 8pm ET/PT
Moulding our brood is Anya Firestone. Part tour guide, part philosopher and 100% extra, the ex-New Yorker resides in Paris with her fiancé Matthieu Rasset and their puppy which is, of course, named Zsa Zsa.
Anya recoils at the stereotypical image of an American in Paris while taking it to the nth degree, while luxury design student Emily Gorelik, English teacher Kacey Margo, dual-citizen free spirit Margaux Lignel, Cornell grad Adja Toure and recently divorced fashion designer Victoria Zito are here for a slice of that sweet crepe. Just not too much, because, you know, carbs.
They're all in pursuit of the perfect meet cute, the perfect fashion role and the perfect Instagram feed, and one imagines that they're probably not going to be spending much time around Gare du Nord. The picture of elegance? You decide. It sounds utterly addictive. Here's how to watch Real Girlfriends in Paris season 1 online where you are.
