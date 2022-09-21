How to watch New Amsterdam season 5: stream the final season online from anywhere

If you're still reeling from *that* finale and the bombshell announcement over the summer, you're far from alone. New Amsterdam coaxed us all the way up to that lovely roof on a diet of affection and tenderness only to knock us right back down into the emergency room, but come hurricane or carbon monoxide poisoning, we'll get through this together. It's the fifth and final season of David Schulner's hit TV show, so read on as we explain how to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online from anywhere.

*Warning – potential New Amsterdam spoilers ahead*

The good news is that the spate of natural disasters to have befallen the New York City area over the past four years would appear to be over. The bad? Floyd may have to give up his child, while Iggy and Martin are heading to Splitsville, where they might want to arrange a quick lunch date with Bloom and Leylah, who are on the ropes again.

Of course, the biggest twist of all saw poor Max get left at the altar with no explanation, but more heartbreaking still, Freema Agyeman aka Dr. Helen Sharpe aka one half of #Sharpwin has officially left the building for good!

It's been a traumatic time for the doctors at the New Amsterdam Medical Center, even by their usual standards, but even though the show is drawing to its conclusion, 13 episodes offer ample time for catharsis. Here's how to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 in the US

In the US, New Amsterdam season 5 premieres on NBC at 10pm ET/PT on Tuesday, September 20, with new episodes airing in the same slot weekly. If you have the channel on cable, you'll be able to tune in on linear TV or watch on-demand on the NBC website by signing in with your cable provider details. Alternatively, each new episode of New Amsterdam season 5 is also available to watch on Peacock from one day later each week on Wednesdays. Peacock costs just $4.99 a month for an ad-supported version of the service that offers live coverage of EPL soccer, every big WWE event, NFL, Premiership Rugby, plus plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $10 a month for commercial-free coverage.

Watch New Amsterdam season 5 without cable in the US

Cord-cutters can watch New Amsterdam season 5 on NBC without cable by using OTT streaming services such as Sling TV. Sling is reasonably priced and includes local NBC channels as part of its Sling Blue package in most major markets. The usual cost is $35 a month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month for half-price. Another over-the-top streaming service that includes NBC is FuboTV. It's a much more comprehensive cable replacement, and carries more than 100 channels including Fox, CBS and ESPN. Prices start at $69.99 a month after a FREE FuboTV trial.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online from outside your country

If you’re abroad when New Amsterdam season 5 is released, you might struggle to watch it due to annoying geo-blocking restrictions.

Thankfully, there's an easy solution. Downloading a VPN will let you stream New Amsterdam online no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 online in Canada

New Amsterdam season 5 is being televised by Global TV in Canada, with new episodes airing at 10pm ET/PT on Tuesdays, starting September 20. If you don't have the channel on cable, you can still watch New Amsterdam in Canada via the Global TV app or online platform. It lets you watch some shows for free for the first seven days after they air, without requiring you to sign in with the details of a cable provider. However, you'll need a valid cable login to get access to all Global content.

How to watch New Amsterdam season 5 FREE in Australia

In Australia, Stan is the place to watch New Amsterdam season 5, with new episodes landing every Wednesday from September 21. That's the day after after the US. Following a FREE 30-day trial, Stan is currently available via a choice of three paid tiers. Stan Basic gives you one SD stream for AU$10 per month, Stan Standard grants you three HD streams for AU$16 per month, and Stan Premium gets you four 4K streams for AU$21 per month.

Can I watch New Amsterdam season 5 in the UK?