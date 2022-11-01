How to watch Love Island Australia 2022 online: don't miss #LoveIslandAU season 4

Looking to shake off the winter chills? Well you're in luck, because a brand new bunch of Aussie Islanders have just landed in Spain for a fourth season of TV’s most turbo-charged reality TV. Love Island Australia season 4 has landed! In the quest for true love, a not to be scoffed at $50,000 prize, and the mega-bucks of post-show sponsorship deals, these well turned-out Aussie Islanders are prepped to pair up and win viewers’ hearts and votes. Make sure you know how to tune in for free from wherever you are.

After a Season 3 took place in Byron Bay, the show is back to sunny Spain and the true island idyll of Mallorca. Fabulous fellow Aussie Sophie Monk has returned to host the show.

Episode 1 saw the gorgeous guys and gals prepped for coupling up and drinking their bubbly. But before they even had time to empty their glasses, the girls found producers were ringing the changes and emotions have already run high with some big surprises. Fantastic!

A steamy and super-charged time is guaranteed, don't miss the drama as it drops and follow our guide below on how to watch Love Island Australia season 4 online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Love Island Australia for FREE

(opens in new tab) For those Down Under, Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now (opens in new tab) is airing Love Island Australia, season 4 for free. Away from home at the moment? Use a VPN to stream 9Now free from abroad. (opens in new tab) 9Now is 100% free to watch - you simply need to make a Nine account. New episodes arrive Monday through to Thursday at 6pm AEDT.

How to watch Love Island Australia online from anywhere

We've detailed how you can watch Love Island USA if you're Stateside, but bear in mind that if you're overseas, you won't be able to watch Love Island Australia from abroad, or access Hulu. That means missing out on the Love Island drama as it happens in the villa.

However, you can get around the geo-restrictions by using a VPN, or Virtual Private Network. It's completely legal, very affordable and easy to use - and it also encrypts your browsing, offering protection against cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use the best VPN to watch Love Island USA season 4 from anywhere

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, so that might be a server in Australia if that's your usual residence.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to 9Now (opens in new tab) and start watching Love Island Australia as if you were back at home.

How to watch Love Island Australia in New Zealand: stream season 4 online

(opens in new tab) Those in New Zealand can watch Love Island Australia season 4 on Neon (opens in new tab), running just a bit behind the schedule in the US. The first episode premiers on 4 November. There is the choice of a monthly or annual plan. Monthly customers pay NZ$15.99 a month and can benefit from a free trial period. Or save 16% and commit to its annual plan for $159.99.

How to watch Love Island Australia for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) There's no official launch date for Love Island Australia landing in the UK at the moment but, given that its ITV Studios that films the show for Australia, it's more than likely that season 4 will make its way to ITV Hub pretty soon. That's exactly how it's been for seasons gone by. ITV is 100% free-to-watch in the UK using the ITV Hub (opens in new tab) streaming service. Away from the UK right now? Use a VPN to watch ITV Hub from abroad (opens in new tab). Remember you can watch ITV Hub a number of ways, including on desktop, via your smartphone or tablet with the app, as well as on most media streamers, including Fire Stick, Roku, and Apple TV, as well as on gaming consoles.

How to watch Love Island Australia season 4 online in the US

(opens in new tab) With the first three seasons of Love Island Australia available to stream on Hulu, it's extremely likely that LoveIsland AU season 4 will land on Hulu at some point soon. While no official release date has been announced yet, you can expect episodes to be available on Hulu a few weeks after the original air date. Subscription to Hulu (opens in new tab) costs from $7.99 a month and new users get a 30-day free trial. Outside the US? Roaming US nationals can use a VPN to access Hulu from abroad (opens in new tab). Love a bargain? The Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+ bundle gets you all three streaming services for just $13.99 a month – that's a tidy saving of 36% on the typical monthly price.

