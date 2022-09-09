How to watch House of the Dragon online: stream episode 4 of the Game of Thrones prequel from anywhere

This Game of Thrones prequel hasn’t disappointed yet: delivering fire-breathing dragons and blood-soaked battle scenes in spades. And with multiple claims to the Iron Throne now, the events fated to precipitate the Targaryen downfall are gathering momentum. Below we detail how to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 online and from anywhere.

*Warning – episode 3 spoilers ahead*

Watch House of the Dragon episode 4 online When: Sunday, September 11 Time: 9pm ET/PT on HBO Streaming options: HBO Max (US) (opens in new tab)|Crave (CA)| Now (UK) |Binge (AU) (opens in new tab)

Last week saw Lord Corlys (Steve Toussaint) and Prince Daemon (Matt Smith) still trying to flush the Crabfeeder from the Stepstones after three long years. And while Caraxes turned much of the enemy into fried calamari, both sides remained in a stalemate without King Viserys’ aid.

Lady Alicent and Viserys commemorated their son Aegon’s second birthday by holding a giant celebration, although almost everyone got on His Majesty’s royal wick: from his advisors incessantly politicking, to his daughter Rhaenyra petulantly bolting into the Kingswood to be alone.

Prince Daemon took out his foes like Arnold Schwarzenegger in one bravura battle scene, armed just with balls of steel and a sword, before the enemy were decisively routed by a dragon-riding Ser Laenor Velaryon (John Macmillan). Does this mean episode 4, “King of the Narrow Sea”, will see Daemon welcomed home a hero? And how will the Triarchy respond to this devastating defeat?

It’s all starting to kick off in King’s Landing. So, read on below as we explain how to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 online, with a subscription to HBO Max (opens in new tab) in the US.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 on HBO Max in the US

What else can I watch on HBO Max?

That's a total bargain, considering you'll get access to a huge library of top-drawer entertainment, including The Sopranos, Westworld, The Flight Attendant, award-winning animation from Studio Ghibli, DC Universe shows like Peacemaker, plus Succession, Rap Sh!t, The Matrix Resurrections, and all episodes of Game of Thrones, of course.

The 7-day HBO Max free trial has long since been discontinued. But, if you're a current HBO Now subscriber or pay for HBO through your cable provider, you could be entitled to HBO Max at no extra cost.

Devices compatible with HBO Max include iPhone and Android devices, Apple and Samsung TVs, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, Chromecast and Chromebooks, and laptops and PCs. HBO Max on Roku and Amazon Fire Stick is also available.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 online in the UK

(opens in new tab) UK viewers can watch House of the Dragon episode 4 simultaneous with its US broadcast on Sky Atlantic (opens in new tab) on Monday, September 12 at 2am BST (that’s late Sunday night/early Monday morning). Thankfully, every episode is shown again later in the day at the more reasonable time of 9pm Monday evenings. Sky subscribers can also stream House of the Dragon on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go (opens in new tab) streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you're not a Sky customer, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages (opens in new tab) for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Now entertainment passes start at £9.99.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 FREE in Canada

(opens in new tab) Get your fix of treachery and betrayal this week when House of the Dragon episode 4 airs on Sunday, September 11 at 9pm ET / 6pm PT – the same day as in the US. You’ll need to choose between Crave Total for $19.99 (+tax) a month, or sacrifice simultaneous streams and offline viewing for Crave Mobile for $9.99 a month. First, though, you can enjoy Crave's 7-day FREE trial, available to new subscribers only. Crave offers classic HBO series, on-demand movies, Crave originals and Showtime content, including addictive TV shows like The Gloaming, Dexter, and 30 Rock, in addition to the latest HBO Max releases, such as The Time Travelers' Wife and We Own This City.

How to watch House of the Dragon episode 4 online in Australia for FREE