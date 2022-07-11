How to download macOS 13 Ventura public beta on your Mac

With macOS 13 Ventura having been announced at WWDC, alongside betas being released for developers, you may be tempted to download it onto your 2017 Mac and above, now that the public beta is available for anyone wanting to try the latest update out.

Previously, a version designed for developers was available, so they could make sure that their apps could work correctly on Ventura. But now there's a beta that can be tested out by anyone with a Mac released from 2017 and above.

This may not be the full feature set that we'll see once it arrives later this year however, but with it being the first public beta release for users as well as developers, expect plenty of bugs. Otherwise, you might want to hold off until the final version is released for Macs that came out from 2017 onwards.

But if you can't hold off until later in the year, here's how to download the macOS Ventura public beta onto your Mac.

How to install the macOS 13 Ventura beta on your Mac

To download and install macOS Ventura public beta, you'll need to first sign up to the Apple Beta Software Program.

From the Apple Beta Software Program website, click 'Sign up', then enter in your Apple ID and click 'Sign in'.

Next, you'll need to enroll your Mac. You should see a page for enrolling your devices. Scroll down until you see 'Enroll your Mac'. Click on 'Download the macOS Public Beta Access Utility'.

Double-click the file once it's downloaded and follow the steps to install the macOS Catalina public beta.

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. The public beta should appear there automatically; once it shows up, tap Install.

Now you can wait for macOS Ventura to appear on your Mac! But do keep in mind, that there will be slowdown and crashes at random moments for this early release that's only meant for developers to test out their apps with the new update.