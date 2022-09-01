EuroBasket live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

A who's who of NBA's biggest stars, including back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, the previous back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and three-time All-Star Luka Doncic are in action at what promises to be one of the greatest European Basketball Championships ever. Doncic burst onto the scene as a relatively unknown 18-year-old when Slovenia shot to glory five years ago, and you can read on to find out how to watch a 2022 EuroBasket live stream from anywhere.

Spain are the top-ranked team in the competition and it wasn't long ago that they dominated EuroBasket, but they're a very different proposition without Ricky Rubio and the Gasol brothers. Having bested the US on their way to Olympic silver last summer, France look a far more interesting proposition, and Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert always bring it.

The reigning EuroBasket champions, however, are going to take some beating. Goran Dragic was named MVP in 2017, and Doncic may well follow in his footsteps if the pre-tournament action was anything to go by. Slovenia got the better of Jokic's Serbia, who beat the Greek Freak's Greece in a tantalizing precursor to the European Basketball Championships action.

However, with the last 10 editions producing eight different winners, things rarely go by the script at EuroBasket, and the rapid-fire format is ripe for upsets. Will the big stars steal the show, or can an unsung hero make the difference? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 EuroBasket live stream from all over the world.

How to watch EuroBasket 2022: live stream basketball in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Hoops fans in the US can watch every EuroBasket 2022 game on streaming service ESPN Plus. Monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer. Play typically begins at around 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT, but continues well into the afternoons.

How to watch EuroBasket 2022: live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and the rest of the world

(opens in new tab) EuroBasket 2022 isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster in the UK, Australia or Canada, but basketball fans can watch the entire tournament on Courtside 1891 (opens in new tab), which is FIBA's own streaming platform. It's showing every game of the European Basketball Championship in almost every country worldwide, and you'll have to subscribe to the Courtside 1891 Max package to watch games live. Prices differ from country to country. For instance, in the UK a Courtside 1891 Max EuroBasket pass costs £18.99, while an annual pass costs £24.99. In Australia those prices are AU$19.99 and AU$29.99. In Canada those prices are CA$24.99 and CA$31.99. If you don't mind watching EuroBasket games on-demand instead, you can do so by signing up for a Courtside 1891 Plus (opens in new tab) account, which is free. If you're abroad right now you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream EuroBasket 2022 on Courtside 1891. We've listed the full EuroBasket 2022 schedule at the bottom of the page.

How to watch EuroBasket 2022 from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of EuroBasket 2022, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.

The best VPN service will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

Use a VPN to live stream EuroBasket 2022 from anywhere

EuroBasket 2022 teams and groups

Group A

Spain

Montenegro

Turkey

Georgia

Belgium

Bulgaria

Group B

France

Lithuania

Slovenia

Germany

Hungary

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group C

Greece

Italy

Croatia

Ukraine

Great Britain

Estonia

Group D

Serbia

Czech Republic

Poland

Finland

Israel

Netherlands

EuroBasket 2022 schedule

(All times BST)

Thursday, September 1

12.30pm - Spain vs Bulgaria

1.30pm - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary

3.15pm - Turkey vs Montenegro

4.15pm - Slovenia vs Lithuania

6pm - Belgium vs Georgia

7.30pm - France vs Germany

Friday, September 2

1pm - Israel vs Finland

1.15pm - Ukraine vs Great Britain

4pm - Croatia vs Greece

4.30pm - Poland vs Czech Republic

8pm - Italy vs Estonia

8pm - Serbia vs Netherlands

Saturday, September 3

12.30pm - Montenegro vs Belgium

1pm - Finland vs Poland

1.15pm - Great Britain vs Croatia

1.30pm - Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

3.15pm - Bulgaria vs Turkey

4pm - Estonia vs Ukraine

4.30pm - Czech Republic vs Serbia

4.45pm - Lithuania vs France

6pm - Georgia vs Spain

7.30pm - Hungary vs Slovenia

8pm - Greece vs Italy

8pm - Netherlands vs Israel

Sunday, September 4

12.30pm - Bulgaria vs Montenegro

1.30pm - Lithuania vs Germany

3.15pm - Spain vs Belgium

4.45pm - Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

6pm - Turkey vs Georgia

7.30pm - France vs Hungary

Monday, September 5

1pm - Poland vs Israel

1.15pm - Croatia vs Estonia

4pm - Great Britain vs Greece

4.30pm - Czech Republic vs Netherlands

8pm - Ukraine vs Italy

8pm - Serbia vs Finland

Tuesday, September 6

12.30pm - Belgium vs Turkey

1pm - Netherlands vs Poland

1.15pm - Estonia vs Great Britain

1.30pm - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France

3.15pm - Montenegro vs Spain

4pm - Greece vs Ukraine

4.15pm - Hungary vs Lithuania

4.30pm - Finland vs Czech Republic

6pm - Georgia vs Bulgaria

7.30pm - Germany vs Slovenia

8pm - Italy vs Croatia

8pm - Israel vs Serbia

Wednesday, September 7

12.30pm - Turkey vs Spain

1.30pm - Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

3.15pm - Bulgaria vs Belgium

4.15pm - France vs Slovenia

6pm - Georgia vs Montenegro

7.30pm - Hungary vs Germany

Thursday, September 8

1pm - Finland vs Netherlands

1.15pm - Croatia vs Ukraine

4pm - Estonia vs Greece

4.30pm - Czech Republic vs Israel

8pm - Great Britain vs Italy

8pm - Serbia vs Poland

Saturday, September 10

1pm - Round of 16

3.45pm - Round of 16

7pm - Round of 16

9.45pm - Round of 16

Sunday, September 11

1pm - Round of 16

3.45pm - Round of 16

7pm - Round of 16

9.45pm - Round of 16

Tuesday, September 13

6.15pm - Quarter-finals

9.30pm - Quarter-finals

Wednesday, September 14

6.15pm - Quarter-finals

9.30pm - Quarter-finals

Friday, September 16

6.15pm - Semi-final

9.30pm - Semi-final

Sunday, September 18

6.15pm - Third-place

9.30pm - Final