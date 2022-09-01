EuroBasket live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

A who's who of NBA's biggest stars, including back-to-back MVP Nikola Jokic, the previous back-to-back MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, and three-time All-Star Luka Doncic are in action at what promises to be one of the greatest European Basketball Championships ever. Doncic burst onto the scene as a relatively unknown 18-year-old when Slovenia shot to glory five years ago, and you can read on to find out how to watch a 2022 EuroBasket live stream from anywhere.
Dates: Thursday, September 1 - Sunday, September 18
Host countries: Czech Republic, Georgia, Germany, Italy
Spain are the top-ranked team in the competition and it wasn't long ago that they dominated EuroBasket, but they're a very different proposition without Ricky Rubio and the Gasol brothers. Having bested the US on their way to Olympic silver last summer, France look a far more interesting proposition, and Evan Fournier and Rudy Gobert always bring it.
The reigning EuroBasket champions, however, are going to take some beating. Goran Dragic was named MVP in 2017, and Doncic may well follow in his footsteps if the pre-tournament action was anything to go by. Slovenia got the better of Jokic's Serbia, who beat the Greek Freak's Greece in a tantalizing precursor to the European Basketball Championships action.
However, with the last 10 editions producing eight different winners, things rarely go by the script at EuroBasket, and the rapid-fire format is ripe for upsets. Will the big stars steal the show, or can an unsung hero make the difference? Follow our guide to watch a 2022 EuroBasket live stream from all over the world.
How to watch EuroBasket 2022: live stream basketball in the US without cable
Hoops fans in the US can watch every EuroBasket 2022 game on streaming service ESPN Plus. Monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year.
As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.
Play typically begins at around 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT, but continues well into the afternoons.
How to watch EuroBasket 2022: live stream in the UK, Australia, Canada and the rest of the world
EuroBasket 2022 isn't being shown by a big-name broadcaster in the UK, Australia or Canada, but basketball fans can watch the entire tournament on Courtside 1891 (opens in new tab), which is FIBA's own streaming platform.
It's showing every game of the European Basketball Championship in almost every country worldwide, and you'll have to subscribe to the Courtside 1891 Max package to watch games live. Prices differ from country to country.
For instance, in the UK a Courtside 1891 Max EuroBasket pass costs £18.99, while an annual pass costs £24.99. In Australia those prices are AU$19.99 and AU$29.99. In Canada those prices are CA$24.99 and CA$31.99.
If you don't mind watching EuroBasket games on-demand instead, you can do so by signing up for a Courtside 1891 Plus (opens in new tab) account, which is free.
If you're abroad right now you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to stream EuroBasket 2022 on Courtside 1891. We've listed the full EuroBasket 2022 schedule at the bottom of the page.
How to watch EuroBasket 2022 from outside your country
If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of EuroBasket 2022, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.
The best VPN service will help you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.
Use a VPN to live stream EuroBasket 2022 from anywhere
ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now (opens in new tab)
We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers.
Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE (opens in new tab) when you subscribe for a year.
Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
EuroBasket 2022 teams and groups
Group A
Spain
Montenegro
Turkey
Georgia
Belgium
Bulgaria
Group B
France
Lithuania
Slovenia
Germany
Hungary
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group C
Greece
Italy
Croatia
Ukraine
Great Britain
Estonia
Group D
Serbia
Czech Republic
Poland
Finland
Israel
Netherlands
EuroBasket 2022 schedule
(All times BST)
Thursday, September 1
12.30pm - Spain vs Bulgaria
1.30pm - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Hungary
3.15pm - Turkey vs Montenegro
4.15pm - Slovenia vs Lithuania
6pm - Belgium vs Georgia
7.30pm - France vs Germany
Friday, September 2
1pm - Israel vs Finland
1.15pm - Ukraine vs Great Britain
4pm - Croatia vs Greece
4.30pm - Poland vs Czech Republic
8pm - Italy vs Estonia
8pm - Serbia vs Netherlands
Saturday, September 3
12.30pm - Montenegro vs Belgium
1pm - Finland vs Poland
1.15pm - Great Britain vs Croatia
1.30pm - Germany vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
3.15pm - Bulgaria vs Turkey
4pm - Estonia vs Ukraine
4.30pm - Czech Republic vs Serbia
4.45pm - Lithuania vs France
6pm - Georgia vs Spain
7.30pm - Hungary vs Slovenia
8pm - Greece vs Italy
8pm - Netherlands vs Israel
Sunday, September 4
12.30pm - Bulgaria vs Montenegro
1.30pm - Lithuania vs Germany
3.15pm - Spain vs Belgium
4.45pm - Slovenia vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
6pm - Turkey vs Georgia
7.30pm - France vs Hungary
Monday, September 5
1pm - Poland vs Israel
1.15pm - Croatia vs Estonia
4pm - Great Britain vs Greece
4.30pm - Czech Republic vs Netherlands
8pm - Ukraine vs Italy
8pm - Serbia vs Finland
Tuesday, September 6
12.30pm - Belgium vs Turkey
1pm - Netherlands vs Poland
1.15pm - Estonia vs Great Britain
1.30pm - Bosnia and Herzegovina vs France
3.15pm - Montenegro vs Spain
4pm - Greece vs Ukraine
4.15pm - Hungary vs Lithuania
4.30pm - Finland vs Czech Republic
6pm - Georgia vs Bulgaria
7.30pm - Germany vs Slovenia
8pm - Italy vs Croatia
8pm - Israel vs Serbia
Wednesday, September 7
12.30pm - Turkey vs Spain
1.30pm - Lithuania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
3.15pm - Bulgaria vs Belgium
4.15pm - France vs Slovenia
6pm - Georgia vs Montenegro
7.30pm - Hungary vs Germany
Thursday, September 8
1pm - Finland vs Netherlands
1.15pm - Croatia vs Ukraine
4pm - Estonia vs Greece
4.30pm - Czech Republic vs Israel
8pm - Great Britain vs Italy
8pm - Serbia vs Poland
Saturday, September 10
1pm - Round of 16
3.45pm - Round of 16
7pm - Round of 16
9.45pm - Round of 16
Sunday, September 11
1pm - Round of 16
3.45pm - Round of 16
7pm - Round of 16
9.45pm - Round of 16
Tuesday, September 13
6.15pm - Quarter-finals
9.30pm - Quarter-finals
Wednesday, September 14
6.15pm - Quarter-finals
9.30pm - Quarter-finals
Friday, September 16
6.15pm - Semi-final
9.30pm - Semi-final
Sunday, September 18
6.15pm - Third-place
9.30pm - Final