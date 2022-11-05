Canada vs England live stream: how to watch Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final online

England will be hoping their march to glory continues as they take on Canada on Saturday in this Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final clash. The Red Roses chalked up wins over France, South Africa and Fiji in the groups along with a headline-grabbing quarter-final triumph over Australia. They now face their toughest test in a Canada team that has a serious chance of taking the title. Read on to find out how to watch a Canada vs England live stream from anywhere – including ways to watch the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final absolutely FREE.

Simon Middleton's side will be hoping for better conditions for this crucial game, after having to withstand monsoon-like rain in Auckland on Sunday as they eased to a convincing 41-5 win over the Wallaroos to set up this tie. England now have a 29-Test unbeaten run to protect, but will face a tough task in maintaining that record as they face the number 3 ranked Canadians.

The Maple Leafs made a slow start to their quarter-final showdown with the USA at the weekend, but came through test 32-11, with Exeter lock McKinley Hunt and Stade Bordelais Lionesses loose forward Karen Paquin both getting on the scoresheet.

Follow our guide as we explain how to get a Canada vs England live stream wherever you are and watch the Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final for FREE in the UK.

(opens in new tab) The great news for rugby fans in the UK is that every game of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup is being shown on free-to-air ITV including this Canada vs England semi-final clash. Coverage starts on ITV1 at 3.15am in the early hours of Saturday morning, ahead of the 3.30am kick-off. That also means you'll be able to watch the game live for free on the network's streaming service ITV Hub (opens in new tab) Use a VPN to watch on ITV Hub from abroad. (opens in new tab) Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal.

How to watch Canada vs England from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream the Women's Rugby World Cup 2021 semi-final between Canada vs England below. But might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below to get around that issue, thanks to a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Canada vs England from anywhere

(opens in new tab) ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)

How to use a VPN

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - so that might be ITV Hub (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to live stream the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Women's Rugby World Cup live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. Canada vs England is set to start at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Canada vs England for FREE in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans in New Zealand can watch eight games of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup for free, courtesy of Three (opens in new tab). It's showing both semi-finals, including Canada vs England, and the final live. You'll also be able to live stream its coverage on the channel's ThreeNow (opens in new tab) platform, which is available on a wide range of devices. Hardcore fans, however, may instead want to look at Spark Sport (opens in new tab), which is live streaming every single match. Spark Sport offers a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab) so you can try before you buy, and once that expires, a subscription costs $24.99 per month, and includes plenty of Black Caps cricket action, Champions League football, the European Rugby Champions Cup, F1, MotoGP, NFL and WTA tennis. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Whichever option you go for, Canada vs England kicks off at 4.30pm NZDT.

How to watch Canada vs England 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup semi-final in Australia

(opens in new tab) Stan Sport (opens in new tab) is the home of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in Australia, with the streaming service showing every single match ad-free, including Canada vs England. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), but you can take advantage of a 7-day FREE trial. Stan Sport is also the place to watch Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League football, as well as Formula E. Canada vs England is set to start at 2.30pm AEDT. If you're currently out of Australia but want to watch a Women's Rugby World Cup live stream, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions above.

How to watch 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup: live stream Canada vs England in South Africa

(opens in new tab) Fans looking to watch the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup in South Africa can catch all the action on SuperSport Grandstand. Canada vs England is set to start at 5.30am SAST. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service (opens in new tab) for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

How to live stream 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup: Canada vs England in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) Rugby fans can watch every game of the 2021 Women's Rugby World Cup on Peacock TV in the US. Away from home during the tournament? Use a VPN to watch Peacock TV from abroad. (opens in new tab) The Peacock price (opens in new tab) comes in at a very affordable $4.99 a month (opens in new tab) for an ad-supported version of the service that also offers live coverage of Premier League soccer, every big WWE event, plus the NFL and plenty more live sports. You also have the option of paying $9.99 a month for commercial-free coverage, too. Canada vs England kicks off at 11.30pm ET / 8.30pm PT. If you subscribe to Peacock and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN as outlined below -we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

All times NZDT

Saturday 5th November

4.30pm - Canada vs England

7.30pm - New Zealand vs France

Saturday 12th November

4.30pm - Third-Place Playoff

7.30pm - Final