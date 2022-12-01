Cameroon vs Brazil live stream: how to watch World Cup 2022 online from anywhere

Cameroon face Brazil in their final group game, and the Indomitable Lions need a win to stand a chance of progressing to the knockout rounds. It's exactly the scenario that Rigobert Song was hoping to avoid, and to make matters even tougher, Cameroon's first-choice goalkeeper, Andre Onana, has been sent home after a falling out with the coach. But there's nothing like adversity to inspire a team's best form, and here's how to watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream Date: Friday, December 2 Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail FREE live stream: ITVX (opens in new tab) Watch anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)

Brazil are already assured of a place in the last 16, so Tite may choose to give some of his first team a chance to put their feet up. The only issue for Cameroon is that the samba boys' second string, featuring players like Gabriel Jesus, Bruno Guimaraes, Gabriel Martinelli and Antony, is probably capable of winning the World Cup too.

As well as wanting to stake their claim for a place in the first XI, they'll want to wrap up that No.1 spot in Group G, which could be nicked by Switzerland if they beat Serbia and Brazil lose to Cameroon.

Cameroon’s 3-3 draw with Serbia was the most frantic, entertaining game of the World Cup so far, but Song's men will only have themselves to blame if they fail to make it past the group stage. Pierre Kunde, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Bryan Mbeumo have been guilty of missing gilt-edged chances, while the backline was all at sea throughout both games.

Cameroon vs Brazil kicks off at 2pm ET, 11am PT and 7pm GMT. Follow our guide on how to watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream wherever you are – starting with how to watch every World Cup game for FREE in the UK.

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream: watch every World Cup 2022 game for FREE in the UK

(opens in new tab) Football fans in the UK can watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream for free on ITVX (opens in new tab), and many more World Cup 2022 games too. Coverage of the tournament is split evenly between the ITV and BBC. Cameroon vs Brazil kicks-off at 7pm GMT. Every ITV game will be live streamed on the broadcaster's ITVX platform for those with a valid TV license. Away from home in the UK right now? No worries: Use ExpressVPN to watch ITVX from abroad (opens in new tab). ITVX (opens in new tab) is free to use and works across a wide range of devices. Do bear in mind that ITV has relaunched ITV Hub as ITVX, so don't be surprised if the branding changes. You can watch all of the other World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab) on BBC iPlayer.

Watch Cameroon vs Brazil live stream from any country

If you're abroad during World Cup 2022, and want to tune into your usual home coverage, you'll most likely find yourself geo-blocked and will need to use a VPN to unlock your access.

A VPN is a piece of software that allows you to change your virtual location and access any streaming service you need. They're easy to use and super-secure. We rate ExpressVPN as the best VPN for streaming.

(opens in new tab) Use ExpressVPN for World Cup 2022 live streams (opens in new tab)

We've tested all of the biggest VPN providers and we rate ExpressVPN as the very best for World Cup 2022. It guarantees fast connections from anywhere and can unlock all the relevant World Cup 2022 streaming services. It's safe, robust and, best of all, comes with a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab). There's also 24/7 customer support in case you have any problems. You can install the ExpressVPN app on almost all smart devices including laptops, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and smart TVs. Get 3 months FREE when you sign up to ExpressVPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil: live stream World Cup 2022 soccer in the US without cable

(opens in new tab) In the US, coverage of the 2022 World Cup group stage is split between Fox and FS1, but Fox is showing every game of the knockouts from the QFs onwards. If you have those cable channels, then you're already sorted. You can also use the Fox Sports and Fox Now apps to watch Cameroon vs Brazil from a smart device. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. Cameroon vs Brazil live stream without cable If you don't have cable TV, a cord-cutting service is what you need for instant access to Fox and FS1. Sling Blue (opens in new tab) is the cheapest option. It's $40 per month but you can get your first month half-price with this discount (opens in new tab). FuboTV (opens in new tab) is another good option. It carries both Fox and FS1, and over 100 channels besides, and allows you to watch the World Cup 2022 in 4K HDR. It's more expensive at $69.99 a month after but there's a FREE FuboTV trial (opens in new tab). If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service, and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, consider using a VPN – we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best (opens in new tab).

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in Canada

(opens in new tab) TSN is the place to watch every 2022 World Cup soccer game in Canada. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, you'll be able to log in with the details of your provider for access to a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream. Kick-off is at 2pm ET. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month or $199.90 per year. If you decide to subscribe, or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go – just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Cameroon vs Brazil live stream for FREE in Australia

(opens in new tab) Football fans in Australia can watch a Cameroon vs Brazil live stream on SBS, which is free-to-air. You can tune in on TV or by using SBS On Demand (opens in new tab). Cameroon vs Brazil kicks off at 6am AEDT early on Saturday morning. Travelling away from Australia? Use a VPN to watch SBS from anywhere in the world. (opens in new tab) SBS On Demand is free to use and works on a range of smart devices including mobile phones, smart TVs and web browsers.

Cameroon vs Brazil live stream in New Zealand

(opens in new tab) Football fans can watch every game of the 2022 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab) in New Zealand, including the Cameroon vs Brazil live stream. Kick-off is at 8am NZDT on Saturday morning. If you don't have Sky Sport on cable, you can use the streaming-only service, Sky Sport Now. It's $19.99 per week or $39.99 per month, and it also shows every Premier League game this season. The monthly package comes with a 7-day free trial. Meanwhile, Sky Sport subscribers can watch games online using the country's Sky Go service. Brit abroad? Remember you can use a VPN to watch the World Cup 2022 on BBC iPlayer and ITVX (opens in new tab) from anywhere in the world, just like you would do back at home in the UK.

How to watch World Cup 2022 for FREE in India

(opens in new tab) In India, the World Cup is being televised on Sports18, but every game is being shown for free and in 4K via the JioCinema (opens in new tab) app. The Cameroon vs Brazil live stream kicks off at 12.30am IST on Friday night/Saturday morning. Coverage is available in Hindi, English, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil, and the JioCinema app is compatible with Chromecast, so you can get a big-screen experience. Anyone outside of India who wants to watch their home World Cup coverage can just pick up a good VPN (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Cameroon vs Brazil team news

Cameroon No.1 Andre Onana has been sent home after a reported fallout with coach Rigobert Song. Devis Epassy had to play against Serbia, and will earn just his seventh cap against Brazil.

Alex Sandro will sit this one out with a hip issue, as will his defensive colleague Danilo, after picking up an ankle injury. Neymar is still out of action, also because of an ankle problem.

World Cup 2022 Group G table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Played Won Lost Drawn GD Points Brazil (Q) 2 2 0 0 3 6 Switzerland 2 1 1 0 0 3 Cameroon 2 0 1 1 -1 1 Serbia 2 0 1 1 -2 1

World Cup 2022 Group G fixtures

(All times GMT. Take away 5 hours for ET. Add 11 hours for AEDT.)

GROUP G FIXTURES AND RESULTS

Thursday, November 24

Switzerland 1 - 0 Cameroon

Brazil 2 - 0 Serbia

Monday, November 28

Cameroon 3 - 3 Serbia

Brazil 1 - 0 Switzerland

Friday, December 2

7pm - Serbia vs Switzerland

7pm - Cameroon vs Brazil