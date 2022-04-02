Australia vs England live stream: how to watch Women's Cricket World Cup Final 2022 online

The obituaries were penned weeks ago, but an extraordinary turnaround has given England the chance to repeat as world champions. However, they're up against the irrepressible Southern Stars, who have played seven, won seven - and dished out some heavy beatings along the way. Read on as we explain how to get an Australia vs England live stream and watch the 2022 Women's World Cup Final online from anywhere - with free coverage in the UK.

Meg Lanning's women have lived up to the billing as pre-tournament favourites, annihilating almost everyone in their path. Only England have given them a real game, coming within 12 runs of victory in a gripping encounter on the opening weekend of the tournament.

Rachael Haynes and her skipper did most of the damage as the Aussies piled up 310, but England came within a whisker of pulling off a magnificent chase, thanks in part to a heroic effort from Nat Sciver.

Heather Knight has done a tremendous job with turning England's fortunes around, especially after the flood of ridicule that followed their three opening defeats, and they've always got a chance with Sophie Ecclestone, the tournament's leading wicket-taker who bagged a semi-final six-for.

Many of the best players in the game will be matching wits as the tournament reaches its finale, and you can follow our guide below to tune into a 2022 Women's World Cup Final live stream and watch Australia vs England from anywhere.

How to watch England vs Australia FREE: live stream World Cup Final cricket in the UK

In the UK, the Women's World Cup final is being live streamed on the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, which means you can watch England vs Australia for FREE. YouTube is compatible with pretty much any internet-connected device out there, so you can get a big-screen experience too. Just be warned that play begins at 2am BST on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Coverage starts at 1am. The Women's World Cup final is also being shown on the free-to-air TV channel Pick, Sky Showcase, and on Sky Sports and its dedicated Sky Sports Cricket channel.

How to watch Women's Cricket World Cup Final for FREE in Australia

Cricket fans Down Under can watch Australia vs England in action in the World Cup Final on Fox Sports and via Foxtel. Play begins at 11am AEST on Sunday morning, with coverage starting at 10am. If you don't have Fox as part of a pay TV package, your best option is to sign up for the excellent Kayo Sports streaming service. It features no lock-in contracts from $25 a month and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the NRL, soccer, F1, NFL... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all-out on Fox. Better still, Kayo offers a FREE two-week trial! Outside Australia this month? You can take your cricket coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, getting a VPN is the solution (see below for more details).

How to watch Australia vs England cricket outside your country

Below we've got you covered with your official broadcasting options for major cricket loving countries (and the US!), but if you're outside your country of residence - whether that's the UK, India or anywhere else - and try to start streaming the cricket via your local broadcaster, you'll soon discover that you can't, as it's location restricted. But there is a way to tune in regardless.

By downloading and installing a VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home. That way you can enjoy your home coverage without having to find an illegal stream - assuming you comply with the broadcaster's fine print, of course - specifically its terms and conditions.

Use a VPN to live stream cricket from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN right now

We've taken the time to try out all the biggest VPN providers and we found ExpressVPN to be the pick of the bunch. It works with lots of devices and offers super fast connections across its many servers. Throw in its robust set of security features and ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Women's World Cup Final: live stream cricket in New Zealand

Sky Sport is the place to watch the 2022 Women's World Cup Final in New Zealand, with play set to get underway at 1pm NZST on Sunday afternoon. The network is available as part of a range of pay TV packages, and Sky Sport subscribers can also live stream the action via the Sky Go service. Cord-cutters and anyone else, meanwhile, can try the Sky Sport Now streaming-only platform - where a weekly pass costs $19.99 and a monthly pass costs $39.99.

Women's World Cup Final live stream: where to watch cricket in the US (and Canada)

For a nation that traditionally isn't interested in cricket, fans in the US have several options to live stream the Women's Cricket World Cup Final between Australia and England. Play is set to begin at 9pm ET / 6pm PT on Saturday evening. It's being shown by dedicated live cricket channel Willow TV (also available in Canada) that's available from a number of cable providers including Dish, Spectrum, Xfinity, Verizon Fios and more. Not got cable? No worries, as Willow TV is also accessible via OTT provider Sling TV across a range of devices. There are options to pay just for Willow (from $5 a month), or add it to your existing Sling plan. You can check out your options and sign up on its website. Alternatively, there's ESPN Plus, which is also live streaming Australia vs England. The ESPN Plus cost is very tempting too, with monthly plans at a rate of $6.99 a month, while an annual subscription costs $69.99 a year. But for the ultimate value, grab a combined ESPN+, Hulu and Disney Plus Bundle for just $13.99 a month, which also gets you loads of great entertainment and family-friendly content.

How to watch Women's World Cup Final in South Africa

Cricket fans looking to watch the Women's World Cup Final in South Africa can catch the action on SuperSport, but prepare for a very late night, with play set to begin at 3am SAST in the early hours of Sunday morning. If you're not going to be able to watch on your TV, you can also tune in via the network's streaming service for PC and Mac, as well as via SuperSport's dedicated app.

