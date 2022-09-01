The Last of Us Part 1 trophies: the complete list

Keen to collect all The Last of Us Part 1 trophies? With our complete list at your disposal, you'll be fully prepared to make the most out of the latest Last of Us remake on PS5. Joel won't leave any stone unturned, and neither should you.
Here, at TechRadar Gaming towers, we were very impressed by The Last of Us Part 1. This lovingly remade title is clearly the definitive way to enjoy the first half of Ellie and Joel's story.
The Last of Us Part 1 manages to be a ground-up remake for PS5 and PC without ever compromising on the vision or tone of the original. There are even some new features to enjoy, including compatibility with the new Dualsense controller for PS5. It's no wonder that so many are keen to hunt for every possible trophy in the new title.
Fortunately for achievement hunters everywhere, the Last of Us Part 1 has divested itself of any kind of multiplayer mode, meaning that all of the trophies can be tracked down within the confines of the stellar single-player campaign.
This is a real mercy for folks who found themselves having to grind through the multiplayer to pick up achievements in the original. That said, some of these trophies are more than a little tricky to get your hands on. Read on to find our list of every single The Last of Us Part 1 trophy on PS5.
The Last of Us Part 1 trophies: our complete list
The Last of Us Part 1 trophies: the trophy list
The Last of Us Part 1 boasts 29 trophies, seven Gold, seven Silver, 14 Bronze and a single much-coveted Platinum trophy awarded for collecting all the rest.
Bronze trophies
Here are the 14 Bronze trophies on offer in the game:
- Fallen Firefly – Find a Firefly pendant
- Self Help – Find one training manual
- Savage Starlight Fan – Find a comic
- Geared Up – Craft every item
- In Memorium – Pick up Frank’s note after it’s discarded
- Lights Out – While in stealth, turn off the spotlight generator in Pittsburgh
- Waterlogged – Ride the sewer contraption with Henry and Sam
- Left Hanging – Leave Ellie hanging after a job well done (we feel this one is particularly cruel)
- Who’s A Good Boy? – Pet Buckley the dog
- Nobody’s Perfect – Played the Jak X game in Left Behind
- Brick Master – Win the brick throwing contest
- Angel Knives – Defeat Black Fang without getting hit
- Skillz – Win the water gun fight
- Live Bait – Use bricks or bottles to lure an infected into attacking a human
Silver trophies
These are the seven Silver trophies in The Last of Us Part 1:
- Something to Fight For – Find all training manuals
- Combat Ready – Fully upgrade a weapon
- Master of Unlocking – Break into every locked door using shivs
- Prepared For the Worst – Find all workbenches
- Sticky Fingers – Open All Safes
- Sharpest Tool in the Shed – Find all workbench tools
- Build Em Up, Break Em Down – Upgrade and then break one of every melee weapon
Gold and Platinum trophies
Here are the seven Gold trophies:
- No Matter What – Complete Part 1
- Don’t Go – Complete Left Behind
- Endure and Survive – Collect all comics
- Chronicles – Find all notes and artefacts
- Getting to Know You – Engage in all optional conversations
- That’s all I got – Survive all of Ellie’s jokes
- Look for the Light – Find all firefly pendants
Last but certainly not least, here is the Platinum trophy to round off the list:
- It can't be for nothing - collect all trophies
There you have it: our complete list of all of the trophies in The Last of Us Part 1. Best of luck on your hunt for these elusive accolades, and watch out for Clickers.