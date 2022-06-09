Sony accidentally reveals The Last Of Us Part I PS5 remake

Audio player loading…

We’ve not even got to the opening night of the Summer Game Fest and already one of the biggest reveals of the night has been announced. I say announced, but to be clear, Sony revealed The Last Of Us Part I remake by mistake, publishing the store page early.

Sony has already taken the page (opens in new tab) down, but for a brief time over on the Playstation Store there was a listing for The Last Of Us Part I with screenshots and details about the remake. According to the listing, the game is “a total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options. Plus, feel immersed with improved effects and enhanced exploration and combat.”

While not quite up to the level of The Last Of Us Part II, it certainly brings it closer than the remastered edition on PS4, and makes it PS5-worthy.

(Image credit: Sony)

It’s not just the original The Last Of Us that’s being remade but its expansion, Left Behind, too. That’s bundled with the game as part of the steelbook Firefly Edition, but I can’t say for sure if it’s packaged with the standard version of the game. I was only able to look at the special edition’s store listing before Sony pulled the page

The Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition also includes The Last of Us: American Dreams #1 - #4 comics reprint with new cover art; and early in-game unlocks.

Sony never confirmed it, but we’ve been hearing rumors of a Last Of Us remake for months, and it’s not surprising the publisher would want one of its most successful games running pretty on the PS5.

We can expect a reveal trailer as part of the Summer Game Fest later tonight, so if you want to watch live, here’s how to watch the Summer Game Fest Showcase. This confirmation of one Sony game in the Summer Game Fest also gives us hope that we might see updates on other first-party games, such as God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.