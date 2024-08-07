You can now save over $100 on one of the best Dyson vacuum cleaners right now

If you missed your chance to do your spring cleaning this year, don't worry because now might be an even better time to start, since the Dyson V8 Plus is now $349 (was $469) at Amazon.

This deal also applies to the standard and Extra Nickel variants, in addition to the Plus. This isn't the lowest price it's ever been (it has been even cheaper during seasonal sales periods) but this is still a significant saving over its original price. And we think it's the best vacuum cleaner for carpets, so if you've got a lot of them in your house then now's the time to grab this offer.

Today's best Dyson V8 Plus deal

Dyson V8 Plus cordless vacuum cleaner: was $469.99 now $349.99 at Amazon

This is a considerable saving on an already good value Dyson machine. Although it's been around for nearly 10 years, it still holds up as a great all-round vacuum cleaner, capable of keeping every room in the house tidy no matter the floor type. It's also great if you have pets.

The Dyson V8 is cordless and bagless, making for a more convenient vacuuming experience. It also features a HEPA filter, which prevents more dust from escaping. Weighing in at 5.6 pounds, it's light and easy to maneuver too, letting you use it as a handheld vacuum as well.

It comes with Dyson's motorbar cleaner head that cleans deeply on all surface types, as well as detangling long hairs and the like while you go. Other attachments in the box include a crevice tool for hard-to-reach areas, and a soft dusting brush for more delicate work. There's also a hair screw tool designed for those with shedding pets they have to clean up after.

As for the battery, Dyson claims you can go for 40 minutes without the power fading. In our Dyson V8 review, we found this to be the case, but when using the max setting, we didn't even manage to get 10. Thankfully, we found the standard setting sufficient for all but the deepest of cleaning requirements.

We also thought the dustbin was too small for those with larger houses to clean, but in pretty much every other aspect the Dyson V8 excelled. Given its versatility, practicality and value, it still remains one of the best vacuums in the brand's lineup.

Alternatively, if you want an even easier time keeping your home tidy, then take a look at our guide for the best robot vacuum cleaners.