Time's running out: nab an EOFY bargain on 5 of my favourite cordless vacuums - up to 43% off Dyson, Samsung, Shark and Roborock

While EOFY sales might be the time to invest in work-related tech like the best laptops or the best tablets, maybe even the best cameras, there's one household item that can cost a pretty penny but can be had for cheap during this time as well.

And that's a vacuum cleaner. If you're in need of a new one, there are plenty of options out there, but I'd recommend a few that I've personally tested or have been tested by a colleague at TechRadar – and they all come with a discount right now. In fact, some of these are also listed in my best stick vacuum cleaner in Australia guide.

I've even recommended some older models here that no longer feature in my aforementioned buyer's guide, but the discounts are too deep to ignore, and even older vacuums are good cleaners.

These savings, though, might disappear tonight (Monday, June 30) as many of them are part of the ongoing EOFY sales, which we are still covering live. You'll find some of these offers in our live coverage of the EOFY sales, but in case you missed them, I'm highlighting them here as well. However, if you can hold off for about a week longer, there are sure to be some great vacuum cleaner discounts on Amazon when Prime Day 2025 begins on July 8.

In the meantime...

Best EOFY 2025 cordless vacuum deals

Save AU$460 Dyson V8: was AU$799 now AU$339 at eBay Use checkout code V8VAC

For 57% off, this the cheapest Dyson cordless vacuum cleaner to be had. In fact, it's the cheapest I would recommend, even though there are slightly cheaper models like the Shark IZ102. Sure, it's an older Dyson that will only get you up to 40 minutes of fade-free runtime, but it's an updated V8 motor that can clean most small spaces. Alongside the main Digital Motorbar cleaning head, you'll also get the Hair Screw Tool and two other common attachments and that's great value at this discounted price available from eBay. It's AU$347 on Amazon.

Save AU$453 Shark Cordless Detect Pro w/ auto-empty system: was AU$999 now AU$546 at Appliances Online While you might think a Dyson is the best cordless vacuum cleaner you can buy, you really should consider this compact machine. With auto-empty also available, this is fabulous value for money. And it's very good, even though it lacks the suction power you get from the latest Dysons. It's perfect for smaller homes as the docking station is also compact, just like the vacuum itself. And there's no need to purchase replacement dust bags for the dock – the dirt empties into a 2L washable box. That's good design!

Save AU$250 Roborock F25 ACE: was AU$999 now AU$749 at Amazon This Roborock wet-dry vacuum will leave your hard floors sparkling clean thanks to powerful suction and effective cleaning. It can get up close to edges and, importantly, the whole body can lay completely flat to help getting underneath tricky to reach places. There's app connectivity to handle its self-cleaning cycles and our reviewer loved it so much, he threw out another similar floor washer to keep on using this one.

Save AU$581 Dyson Gen5detect Absolute: was AU$1,549 now AU$968 at Dyson If you want power and you'd love a new Dyson, then I'd highly recommend the Gen5detect. You'll get the Fluffy Optic for hard floors, the Digital Motorbar for carpets (and hard floors), plus three other attachments to get into every nook and cranny, including the Hair Screw Tool. In the box is also a wall-mounted docking station, which is handy to have. This is a 37% discount, and good value for one of Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuums.

Save AU$300 Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Lite: was AU$1,499 now AU$1,199 at Samsung AU I've been recommending the original Samsung Bespoke Jet vacuum for a long time as the best self-cleaning option, but that is slowly being discontinued. Replacing it is the AI-enhanced version which, to be honest, isn't that much smarter than the original, but it gets you dynamic suction on floors that are dirtier than usual. It's still a premium vacuum, but it's the self-empty part that I am most impressed by. You will, however, need to keep replacing the dust bag in the Clean Station every now and then.

There are other noteworthy vacuum cleaner offers available right now too, in case you'd like something else. A few of the other offers, including on robot vacuums, are listed below.