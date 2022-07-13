Don't wait - grab these Roomba deals before it's too late

So, it's crunch time, and faced with a difficult choice: you must stare down the nozzle of your upright or stick vacuum and ask yourself - can I be bothered to keep doing this myself? Can I bear to keep manually vacuuming my floors when I know there is a better way?

Enter Amazon Prime Day and its selection of iRobot Roomba robot vacuums and I'll bet that your resolve is quaking, just a little - but we doubt you'll see prices drop this low again until Black Friday or Cyber Monday later this year, so you've got to strike while the iron is hot. Or rather, the vacuum is hot?

If you've been second-guessing picking up a Roomba Prime Day deal, you don't have much time left to ruminate. Some of these models are quite the investment, and at a time where anything non-essential can feel like a luxury thanks to the cost of living crisis, it's important to keep level-headed.

With robot vacuums, these kinds of savings don't come often, though - so if you do have the money to spend and have properly budgeted for one, now is the time. We've checked through all of the deals and these are the ones that are still live as of writing:

The best Roomba Prime Day deals still live

US Roomba deals

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i2 (2152): $349.99 $199.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 43% - While this isn't iRobot's top-of-the-line robot vacuum (look to the j7+ for that), this is still a great 43%-off deal on a smart and efficient home helper. It'll map your home and clean it in a sensible manner. The Roomba i2 is compatible with iRobot's Clean Base (sold separately), works with iRobot's app, and can clean on your schedule.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692: $299.99 $179.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - with 40% off you're saving a sweet $120 on a Wi-Fi connected robot vacuum which works with Alexa and Google Assistant to allow you to start a cleaning with just the sound of your voice. It's suitable for use across your carpets and hard floors, and even for taming pet hair. It's self-charging, too, which always helps.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552): $649.99 $399.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 34% - Clawing back 34% ($250) off the list price this Prime Day is the Rooma i4+ which has a 20% larger battery than the Roomba i3/i3+, among other things. It self-empties for up to 60 days, maps your home, and is ideal for homes with pets. We reviewed the Roomba i3+ (opens in new tab) (awarded it 4-out-of-5 stars) and this is a step up.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba i7+: $999.99 $499.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 50% - This Roomba deal knocks a whopping $500 off your next robot vacuum. Getting a coveted 4.5 out 5 stars in our Roomba i7+ review (opens in new tab), it's already well worth the money without the discount. This comes with iRobot's smart mapping technology and digital assistant integration, both of which should make robot vacuuming next-level convenient.

UK Roomba deals

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba 692040 Connected Robot Vacuum| £299 £169 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £130 - If you've ever wanted to tick vacuuming off the to-do list, then now is the time to make that happen. With a saving of 43%, this robot vacuum cleaner is a bargain that will remove dirt, dust, and debris from your carpets and hard floors. It'll work through Google Assistant and Alexa, too.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Roomba s9+| £1,499 £999 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 33% - This is the biggest saving in our round-up but this is the most expensive Roomba we have listed. Our review made a nod to this, saying that the price tag may be steep but if you value spotlessly clean floors with minimal mess and effort on your part, the cost could be worth it. It's good for homes with allergies and pets, and it can even link up to the Braava jet m6 robot mop for comprehensive cleaning.

