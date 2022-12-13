The Dyson V15 vacuum is seeing a stellar $100 off for the Holidays

We might be on the other side of the holiday shopping extravaganzas that gave us those fantastic Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, but that doesn't mean there aren't still excellent sales to be had. It's not just budget or old models getting that holiday discount treatment, either. Some of the best cordless vacuums, such as the Dyson V15 Detect, are seeing the kind of discounts that only come around a few times a year.



In fact, the Dyson V15 Detect is currently $100 cheaper on the company's site (opens in new tab), which, although is a deal that was first available just before Black Friday hit, supply and demand saw it sell out - but it's back now. While $100 doesn't seem like a doorbuster type deal as it's around 13% off the sticker price, Dyson is also throwing in $85 worth of free tools to sweeten the deal. And, while other retailers try to price-match this deal, you won't get those free tools. And, in some cases, such as Amazon's, the deal is from a third-party retailer. That's a $185 deal on an expensive, powerful vacuum cleaner that we currently consider one of the best vacuum cleaners on the market.

We expect this deal to stay valid until December 24, although we can't be sure how long the stock will hang around. With that said, we advise you to add the Dyson V15 Detect to your basket before it sells out again.

Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Dyson V15 deals in your region.

Today's best Dyson V15 vacuum deal

(opens in new tab) Dyson V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum: was $749.99 now $649.99 at Dyson (opens in new tab)

While Dyson's flagship cordless vacuum comes with a high price tag, it's more than worth the cost. After all, it got a perfect score in our review (opens in new tab) for its powerful suction, ability to pinpoint and clean up even the smallest of debris, and compact and light design. It's currently $100 off for the holidays, and you get $85-worth of tools bundled in when you add to basket.

When we tested the Dyson V15 Detect, it impressed us so much that we gave it a perfect score (5-out-of-5) in our review. Its powerful suction not only cleaned up all different sorts of debris but automatically adjusted its suction based on the amount of particles and dust. It comes with a green laser to highlight even the smallest piece of dust so you can make sure that your space is spotless. And, yet, it's still light and compact, not to mention its 60 minutes of use or the fact that you can even swap out the battery to keep going. Our only (minor) complaints were its price and regular-sized dust canister.



Yes, the Dyson V15 Detect is expensive, even with that $100 discount (and $85 worth of free tools). If you're not ready to pull the trigger on a top-of-the-line cordless vacuum like this, there are still plenty of solid options that are getting that holiday discount, even in Dyson's own line of cordless vacuums. For example, the Dyson V8 Absolute, which usually goes for $499.99, is currently discounted $200 on the site for a Santa-approved $299.99 (opens in new tab).