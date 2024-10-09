Looking for a cheap Dyson vacuum Prime Day deal? Two models are on sale for a record-low price

The Amazon Prime Big Deals Days event is entering its home stretch, and not one, but two Dyson vacuums have dropped to their lowest-ever price: the Dyson V8 is now $569.99 (was $749.99) while the V15 Detect is $569.99 (was $749.99). In both cases, that's the cheapest we've seen each model for, by some margin.

Both are excellent cleaners and have, at points, been included in TechRadar's best cordless vacuum ranking. For those favoring simple but effective appliances, the V8 should do the job perfectly. It's an older model, but still delivers excellent suction, great maneuverability, and high build quality. If you want something more advanced, the V15 is one down from the best Dyson vacuum based on specs, and does everything the V8 does but with added extras like intelligent suction adjustment and a floorhead laser to illuminate hidden dust.

Today's best Dyson Prime vacuum deals

Dyson V8 Plus: was $469.99 now $299.99 at Amazon

The V8 is a slightly older, but still excellent, Dyson vacuum. It delivers very well on the basics: the suction is great, it's lightweight and it's ultra-maneuverable. The main thing you're sacrificing compared to newer models is fancy features like dirt reports, which aren't strictly necessary for many people. There's currently a massive $170 off, taking this model to its cheapest ever price – previously, the lowest we'd seen it for was $350. The 'Plus' bit just refers to the selection of tools included.

Dyson V15 Detect Plus: was $749.99 now $569.99 at Amazon

The V15 Detect is one of Dyson's top-end models, with advanced features like real-time dirt reports, intelligent suction adjustment, and a dust-illuminating laser. Plus ultra-efficient, powerful suction, of course. With $180 off, it's the cheapest it has ever been, by some margin – the previous lowest price we'd seen on this model was $649. The 'Plus' part of the name just refers to which tools are bundled in.

If you're wondering what the 'Plus' bit in the name is, it just refers to the selection of tools included with the main vacuum. Both come with a good selection here – including the popular compact Hair Screw tool, designed specifically for pulling hair off furniture (check out the range of Dyson tools for further info). I had a hunt about, and these are the lowest prices for any version of the V8 or V15 that I could find.

In our Dyson V15 Detect review, our tester was especially impressed with the Auto mode, which increases or lowers suction depending on how much dirt the floorhead detects. It's also very powerful, with good battery life, but it can feel a little heavy and unwieldy in handheld mode. See how it compares to the models up and down in our Dyson V15 s V11 and Dyson V15 vs Gen5detect face-offs.

Not sure you really need all those fancy features? The V8 will be just fine for you. In our Dyson V8 review, our tester called it a 'lightweight but heavy-duty dust-buster'. You'll have to sacrifice the lasers and automatic suction adjustment, but it's probably the cheapest Dyson on the market right now, and incredible value with the current Prime Day deal. If you're wondering whether to invest slightly more, you can see how it compares to the model up in our Dyson V8 vs V11 article.

