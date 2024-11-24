The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum just crashed to a ridiculously low price, with $220 off in the Black Friday sales

The V8 Absolute cordless vacuum is currently $299.99 (was $519.99) at Dyson, making it one of the cheapest and best value Dyson vacuums in the Black Friday sales. This specific model is exclusive to Dyson, but I've had a hunt around for deals on alternative V8 models, and this is by far the best offer I've spotted.

The V8 is a slightly older, but still supremely capable, model in the Dyson lineup. It's lightweight and (especially compared to newer, fancier models) extremely easy to maneuver, and has the high build quality you'd expect from this brand. The 'Absolute' bit means it comes with a second floorhead – a fluffy one that's especially designed for cleaning hard floors. There are a number of Dyson Black Friday deals kicking around right now, but this is one of the strongest.

Today's best Dyson V8 Absolute deal

In our Dyson V8 review, we called it a "lightweight but heavy-duty dust-buster". This model is relatively simple compared to other models in the lineup – for example, there's just two power modes, while newer models have three. If you're not sure exactly which Dyson to go for, you can see how it compares to the model up in our Dyson V8 vs V11 comparison, or get a feel for the wider lineup in our guide to the best Dyson vacuums.

Annoyingly, Dyson doesn't list included detail tools on it product listing, but we'd expect a good selection. The main floorhead – the Motorbar head – is suitable for hard floor or carpet, but the additional fluffy floorhead included here is specialized for picking up dust and dirt on hard floors, without scraping or damaging them.

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US