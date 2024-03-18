Shark's best-rated cordless vacuum drops to its cheapest price - and it's the one I'd buy

We're in the middle of March, so why not fully embrace the spring cleaning cliché and buy TechRadar's top-rated vacuum cleaner while it's available for a historic low price?

If your current vacuum isn't up to the job any more or you're sick of unclogging the brush roll after every use, then don't miss your chance to get the Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Amazon for £279 (was £499.99). That's over £200 off a model we rate as the best vacuum cleaner money can buy right now.

I'll also add my own recommendation alongside TechRadar's home experts. I've used a similar device from the same manufacturer for a couple of years and it's made vacuuming much easier and less stressful.

It's one of those times when I can genuinely say with no exaggeration that it's changed my life. With it, I can clean the whole house without needing to recharge and I don't have to spend 15 minutes unclogging the brush roll after each use to extract hairs and other debris that impact performance.

Shark Stratos - record-low price at Amazon UK

Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8428&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FShark-Stratos-Cordless-IZ420UKT-Charcoal%2Fdp%2FB0B42P2TXX%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">was £499.99 now £279 at Amazon

Here's a new record-low price for the appliance we awarded 4.5 stars out of five in our <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/shark-stratos-cordless-with-clean-sense-iq-iz862h-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"">Shark Stratos Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner review. Again, I can't praise these vacuums enough for the Anti Hair Wrap tech that's saved me so much time unclogging the brush roll compared to my old vacuum. Flexology tech makes it a good option for reaching under furniture and this upgraded Stratos version boasts anti-odour tech and CleanSense IQ that automatically adjusts suction power to tackle tougher areas of dirt. Battery life is an impressive 120 minutes and a free pet tool is also included in this version.

Our Shark Stratos Cordless review gave this model 4.5 stars out of five for its impressive adaptive suction power on hard floors and carpets that can change on the fly to ensure it sucks up as much dirt and dust as possible.

It's also a versatile device with a flexible wand that can bend 90 degrees to get under furniture and anti-hair wrap technology to keep the brush roll clear of jams.

What's more, this version comes with two battery packs so you get up to 120 minutes of runtime which is surely more than enough to whizz around the home.

Of course, even with the 45% discount, this is still a relatively expensive vacuum. The value for money is undeniable, though, if your budget can stretch to it. I've added more of the best vacuum cleaner deals below just to make that clear, as many are considerably more expensive than the Shark Stratos.

If it's still too much, you can also follow our full Amazon Spring Deal Days coverage for all the best early deals and latest offers from the major UK sale when it gets underway on March 20. There may be some cheaper options later this week.