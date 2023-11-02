Here’s how to score a Dyson cordless vacuum for under AU$400 ahead of Black Friday

If you want to experience the power of Dyson suction to help clean your home but don’t want to spend a fortune on one of the best Dyson vacuums, then this early Black Friday deal on the V7 Advanced, direct from the maker itself, is for you.

Coming down to AU$379, it’s by far and away the most affordable route into the world of Dyson vacuums. Admittedly, it is a few years old now and has been superseded by models with even greater suction power, but as a lightweight, capable and versatile Dyson handstick, there is much to love with the V7 Advanced.

Dyson V7 Advanced | AU$599 AU$379 at Dyson (save AU$220) Offering enough power for the average spring cleaner, the Dyson V7 Advanced will happily gobble up dust and debris around your home. It’s lightweight too, so shouldn’t cause any problems when vacuuming dust and cobwebs from the ceiling. Plus, it converts into a more compact handheld unit to vacuum upholstery or your car’s interior. Also available at The Good Guys for the same price

Interestingly, this isn’t the absolute lowest price ever seen on the V7 Advanced – we’ve seen it go for around AU$349 in previous years – but a Dyson for under AU$400 is still great value in our opinion.

Note that the deal here from Dyson is for the V7 Advanced. You can also currently find the V7 Advanced Origin for AU$379 at The Good Guys too. Other than a change of colour, the main difference between the two is that the Origin model loses out on a crevice tool, otherwise, they’re exactly the same. This makes the Dyson deal greater value in our opinion, as the crevice tool can come in handy when vacuuming down the side of your sofa or in the car.

You check out what we thought of the handstick in our Dyson V7 review , but note again that this review is for the original V7, which used a slightly less powerful V7 motor than the V8 motor used in the V7 Advanced (yes, we too occasionally get confused by Dyson’s releases).

If you feel you will need more suction power, longer battery life or more features, check out our regularly updated round-up of the Dyson Black Friday deals . If you’d like to shop more bargain, check out our coverage of the best early Black Friday deals in Australia right now.

And, for more savings on Dyson, check out the latest Dyson coupon codes.