Clean up with these brilliant Black Friday Shark vacuum deals from Walmart and Best Buy

The shopping event of the year is near and retailers are blooming with great money-saving deals. Black Friday 2023 is just a week away, but many retailers have jumped on the trend of launching offers ahead of the weekend event, and if you’re looking for a brand new vacuum this holiday season, Shark vacuum Black Friday deals have you covered.

On its website, Shark currently has a live sales and offers page listing reductions across its range of popular products, including some of the best Shark vacuums we've tested. Upright and robot vacuum cleaners seem to dominate Shark’s sales web page, so it makes sense that these models are the ones to watch at this year’s Black Friday.

This includes the Shark Matrix Self-Empty robot vacuum, marked down to $356.99 from $499.99 - that’s a $143 discount off a vacuum with smart targeted cleaning features. As well as robot vacuums, Shark have proven to be popular with their cordless vacuum range including the Stratos cordless vacuum which we awarded 4.5 stars in our review.

Alternatively, US retailers Walmart and BestBuy are currently listing some of the best offers on cordless, upright, and robot vacuum cleaners, reaching price cuts of up to 50% off. At Walmart, Shark’s Cordless Pro stick vacuum is down to $198 from $399, another unmissable discount for a vacuum with integrated smart features.

We still have time before Black Friday weekend arrives, but it makes sense to start thinking about grabbing those deals now while you can as stock availability can be difficult to determine. We’ll also be updating our pages regularly, including our Shark vacuum Black Friday deals page, which is your best shot for keeping up with the best offers.

Today's best Black Friday Shark vacuum deals

Shark Cordless Pro Stick Vacuum: was $399.99 now $198 at Walmart

At $143 off, you can't go wrong with this Black Friday deal. The Pro Stick vacuum has Shark's Clean Sense IQ technology that detects the dirt you can't see, offering powerful suction and up to 40 minutes of runtime.

Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop: now $188 at Walmart

On sale starting November 22. This a great Walmart deal on a multi-functional robot vacuum that works on numerous types of surfaces. Using precise matrix grid to target all corners of your home, the Shark IQ is a great robot vacuum option this holiday season.

Shark MessMaster Portable Wet/Dry Vacuum: was $129.99 now $99.99 at BestBuy

We voted Shark's MessMaster as the best for messes in our roundup of best Shark vacuum cleaners. The lightweight vacuum is great for cleaning up viscous messes or for cleaning up after pets, and its price reduction is even more impressive.

Shark Rotator Pet Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum: was $379.99 now $299.99 at Shark

The Rotator Pet Lift-Away is a light vacuum option but versatile on different floor types. It lifts out embedded pet hair using the Duoclean floorguide and two-brushroll system that digs deep into surfaces.

Shark Stratos Cordless Vacuum: was $499.99 now $299.99 at Shark

In our review we named the Shark Stratos as the best new choice in the cordless lineup due to its Clean Sense IQ feature. It can be used in stick and handheld modes, both offering a powerful performance that senses how much dirt is on your floor. With a saving of $200, this smart vacuum is one to watch this Black Friday.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $699.60 now $399.99 at Shark

You can save $299.61 this Black Friday and get yourself a robot vacuum that doubles as a mop. It holds up to 60 days of debris in its bagless base, meaning you don't have to keep on top on buying disposable bags,

Shark Matrix Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $499.99 now $356.99 at Shark

Matrix Clean and Precision Home Mapping makes this robot vacuum a good Black Friday grab. It operates with 360 LiDAR vision to navigate around your home while using its self-cleaning brushroll.

Shark HydroVac Pro XL Cordless vacuum: was $359.99 now $199.99 at Shark

Save $160 - This Black Friday deal is unmissable, especially on a vacuum that has a 3-in-1 cleaning system. The HydroVac vacuums, mops, and cleans itself simultaneously with multi-surface cleaning for tile, marble, and laminate floors.

Shark Detect Pro Self-Empty Robot Vacuum: was $599.99 now $449.99 at Shark

One of the best robot vacuums on there is $150 cheaper with this fantastic Black Friday deal from Shark. This robot vacuum combines three deep-cleaning technologies for better results and has fantastic obstacle and dirt detection so it'll clean your space well without getting stuck on things like toys and rugs.

Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum: was $299.99 now $199.99 at Shark

If you want the Stratos line from Shark but cannot afford a cordless one, this corded version is very affordable. It still comes with the premium features, however, including a DuoClean PowerFins Hair Pro nozzle, an odor neutralizer, and an anti-allergen complete seal with HEPA filtration. For Black Friday, it's even cheaper with this $100 discount.

Follow TechRadar on TikTok for news, reviews, unboxings, and hot Black Friday deals!