This Blink Video Doorbell and security camera bundle is down to $59.99 at Amazon

For an inexpensive way to keep your home safe and secure you should check out this Blink Video Doorbell + Blink Outdoor 4 Camera at Amazon for $59.99 (was $159.98). This bundle offers a quick and easy way of keeping your home safe when you’re not indoors or helps you avoid missing a delivery. The $99.99 saving ahead of the retailer's next Amazon Prime Day is a huge one, but you can also add up to three cameras and save 60% if you’re keen to keep all areas of your home covered.

While the Blink Video Doorbell doesn’t feature in our look at the best video doorbells, it’s exceptionally cheap here so still worth your time if you're creating your first smart home setup with the included Outdoor 4 security camera. These offer all the essentials, allowing you to see what’s going on outside and talk to whoever is calling around. It also works well with Alexa if you already have a partial smart home setup.

Today’s best Blink Video Doorbell deal

Blink Video Doorbell + Blink Outdoor 4 Camera: was $159.98 now $59.99 at Amazon

For anyone who regularly misses deliveries (that's me), the Blink Video Doorbell is an affordable must-have following this near-$100 discount. It means you get in-app chime alerts and a notification on your phone any time someone rings your doorbell. Additionally, you get the security that comes from motion detection any time someone is around. Adding on the Blink Outdoor 4 camera enhances that level of protection to give you more coverage and it’s all very easy to set up if you're new to the world of smart home tech.

If you’re new to the world of video doorbells, read our guide on how to buy a video doorbell and see why they can be so useful. They act as security cameras – which is a huge peace of mind for many – and if you have mobility issues it also means you’ll know if it’s even worth going to the door. With the Blink Video Doorbell, you get all the basics like crisp two-way audio and infrared night vision so you always know what’s going on outside.

Besides the video doorbell, you also get a Blink Outdoor 4 Camera which is convenient for added security. Blink is one of the entries in our best home security camera buying guides thanks to being so affordable. Buy this kit and you can always opt for the 2-camera system or 3-camera system and save over 60% along the way. It all depends on how much coverage you need around your home.

For anyone looking for other brands, there are plenty of Ring Video doorbell deals going on at the moment, as well as home security camera deals for further securing your home.