Move over Amazon, IKEA smart home tech is the bargain this Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday deals are in full swing all across the internet, and IKEA Family members can get in on the action with 15% off their impressive Symfonisk furniture speakers. And everyone can pick up IKEA's super cheap smart bulbs and smart plugs.

Created in partnership with Sonos – the world-class audio brand – these IKEA audio gadgets blend fashion and function so it’s no wonder they’re so popular. Right now the Symfonisk Speaker lamp (glass shade) is down to £169.15 at IKEA, and the Symfonisk Picture frame is £187.

If you’re not an IKEA Family member then we’d suggest checking out our Black Friday Sonos deals page for savings on dedicated audio products.

Symfonisk Speaker lamp (glass shade): was £199 now £169.15 at IKEA

IKEA's Symfonisk tech is not only stylish but delivers a good audio performance for the price. We gave the lamp four stars in our review, and right now IKEA Family can get 15% off for Black Friday.

Symfonisk Picture frame: was £220 now £187 at IKEA

This speaker created in partnership with Sonos doubles as wall art, and delivers some solid audio. In our four-and-a-half-star review, we were impressed with its performance, and right now IKEA Family members can get it on sale for 15% off.

Symfonisk Bookshelf speaker: was £115 now £97.75 at IKEA

IKEA's bookshelf speakers are a good option for people who want to enjoy music but don't have a lot of space for a dedicated gadget. Sonically they aren't the best but they offer decent utility and right now IKEA Family members can get this deal for 15% off.

While they’re not part of a sale, IKEA’s Trådfri smart bulbs are just £15, and wireless smart plugs are also just £15. Even without a discount, these are great bargains as you’re getting useful smart home tech for a fraction of the price some brands will charge you (even with sales).

We’ve been really impressed with IKEA’s smart home tech, which strikes a good balance of being affordable yet useful, so while it might not be the first name you think of IKEA is one to pay attention to. Especially for its more inventive gadgets like the Symfonisk speakers, and its Starkvind humidifier table.

If you’re looking for more smart home tech then Amazon’s ridiculously cheap Echo smart speaker is part of some great Black Friday bundles, and there’s a whole range of great smart home Black Friday deals.

