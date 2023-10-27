Ikea Starkvind table review: an air purifier masquerading as a table

When your living space isn’t ample and your air isn’t clear, the Ikea Starkvind table is the very definition of two birds, one stone. It’s a chic and simple surface housing a decently high-performing air purifier. I’d have liked to see more smart features and some better hardware, though.

Why you can trust TechRadar We spend hours testing every product or service we review, so you can be sure you’re buying the best. Find out more about how we test.

One-minute review

Ikea is a brand most often associated with flat-pack furniture, meatballs, and the occasional viral plush, it’s not the first name you think of when it comes to innovation. However, its smart home line is certainly home to some whacky, creative ideas, including the Ikea Starkvind table, an air-purifying table that’ll freshen up any living space.

Available for $199.99 / £199 / AU$249 directly from Ikea, the Starkvind table joins other novel creations like the Symfonisk lamp speaker and Symfonisk picture frame speaker .

While it’s no show-stopper, the Starkvind table is fairly stylish in a modest, minimal sense, and the 55cm / 21.7-inch tall table has a fair amount of surface area to play with thanks to its 54cm / 21.3-inch diameter.

It’s not the most impressive and capable air purifier I’ve ever used, and it lacks a true HEPA filter. However, if you’re looking for a space-saving device, it’s a great option - albeit a slightly pricey one, for what it is.

(Image credit: Future)

Ikea Starkvind table review: Price

The Ikea Starkvind table is available for $199.99 / £199 / AU$249 directly from Ikea. It’s a little overpriced for what it is, considering that some of our all-time favorite air purifiers, like the Blueair Blue Pure 411 Auto , sit at the $150 / £100 / AU$150 mark, and offer superior performance and specs compared to Ikea’s Starkvind table.

Added to that is the fact you’ll have to buy the Ikea Dirigera smart device hub for $69.99 / £60 / $AU99 if you want to use the app, which provides smart features like air analysis, timers, and scenes. The app also enables you to bring the device into wider smart home ecosystems, including Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. There’s also an activated carbon filter for gaseous pollutants like formaldehyde which can be bought separately for $26 / £15 / AU$20. Both this filter and the included particle filter, which costs $20 / £7 / AU$25, need to be replaced every six months or so, depending on your level of usage, meaning that all-in-all, the table’s ongoing costs do add up.

In saying that, it’s robust, well-designed, offers decent performance, and is also a table, so it’s far from terribly priced.

Price: 4/5

(Image credit: Future)

Ikea Starkvind table review: Setup and design

As is to be expected from the Swedish furnishing behemoth, the Ikea Starkvind table is a piece of flatpack furniture that comes in a surprisingly compact box.

It’s incredibly easy to assemble. Simply turn the main console upside down, screw in the legs, remove the filter’s packaging, connect the power supply, click the tabletop into place, and voila; one air purifying table ready to go. If you have the Dirigera smart home hub, pairing is just as easy - simply press the pairing button under the tabletop and follow the in-app instructions. Once in the app, you can check out the air analysis, timers and cutscenes. You can also easily integrate the Starkvind table into your Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant ecosystem here.

The tabletop is pretty simple, but still stylish, offering decent real estate with its 54cm / 21.3-inch diameter and 55cm / 21.7-inch height. Under the hood lies a standard Ikea Starkvind air purifier, its plastic casing designed to seamlessly blend in with the rest of the table’s design. At the front of the table is a dial to switch between the automatic detection mode and five power settings. If you hold this dial down, it triggers the lock function. There are also two indicator lights; one for the lock toggle and the other for when it’s time to replace the filter inside.

There’s some great attention to detail in the table, despite its simplicity. For example, one of the legs has an indent, in which the cable can be fed to keep the underside looking neat and tidy. The underside of the tabletop also features a set of anti-drip grooves, which prevent spilled liquids from reaching the purifier underneath.

Setup and design: 4.5/5

(Image credit: Future)

Ikea Starkvind table review: Performance

The Starkvind table’s filter can remove roughly 99.5% of smaller airborne particles, including PM2.5 particles, dust and pollen. On its least powerful setting, the Starkvind table is impressively quiet, registering just 25dB on test. However, the volume amps up pretty quickly once you get to its third, medium-strength setting.

By the time you get to the most powerful setting, it’s fairly noisy at 55dB, which is just a little quieter than a normal conversation. I had to raise my voice above the sound to be heard. While it’s unlikely you’d need to use this highest setting too often, I’d definitely have appreciated a slightly quieter performance.

I kept the Starkvind table with air purifier running on its auto mode for much of my testing, and put it through its paces by lighting candles and spraying aerosols in the nearby vicinity. It has a two or three-stage filtration system depending on whether you purchase the gas filter. Air travels through a prefilter to remove larger debris and particles before heading through the main filter and the optional gas filter. The main filter is capable of removing 99.5% of PM2.5, meaning dust, pollen, industrial emissions and smoke are all covered. It’s worth bearing in mind that more sophisticated purifiers can handle a wider range of particulate matter to give your airways the utmost protection, however, PM2.5 tends to carry the greatest risk.

The air sensor in the purifier was very responsive to pollutants, quickly amping up the power to clear out the harassing particles. While it’s hard to assess how good it is at actually filtering out the particles, I did notice the air quality swiftly climbing to a healthy level on my air quality monitor when I did my aerosol and candle tests.

Maintenance is pretty simple with the Starkvind table - simply lift the tabletop off to check the filters and vacuum off any grub regularly, and replace the filters every 6 months or when the LED indicator on the front of the table notifies you to do so.

While the table works as promised, the inability to take advantage of its smart features without Ikea’s smart home hub plus its fairly basic purification technology means it doesn’t land as well as other air purifiers I’ve researched and reviewed, like the Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde .

Performance: 3.5/5

Ikea Starkvind table review: Specs table

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ikea Starkvind table Price $199.99 / £199 / AU$249 Dimensions 21.3 x 21.7-inch / 54 x 55cm (d x h) Speed 5 + auto Filtration Two-stage with particle filter (non-HEPA), three-stage with optional added activated carbon gas filter (bought separately) Air sensors Yes

Should I buy?

Buy it if...

You want to be space-conscious and discrete With its minimal design and clever integration of air purification technology, the Starkvind table is an excellent alternative to a standalone purifier.

You already use an Ikea smart home setup If you already have, or intend to buy, the Tradfi or Dirigera smart hub for a wider Ikea smart home setup, you don’t have to factor the added cost of the Dirigera just to access the features.

You just need something simple and moderately effective If your home’s air quality is generally good-to-average and you just need something to quickly freshen up the place, this table is perfectly positioned.

Don't buy it if...

You need to purify a larger space With its relatively low power and small room coverage, the Starkvind table isn’t one for bigger rooms around the home.

You want out-of-the-box smart features Ikea Starkvind, frustratingly, needs to use a hub in order to pair with Ikea’s app and wider smart home ecosystems.

You want a HEPA filter Unfortunately, the Ikea Starkvind table does not use a HEPA filter, meaning you won’t have as good removal of airborne particles, pollutants and allergens as some other devices.

Also consider

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ikea Starkvind table Levoit Core 300S Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde Prince $199.99 / £199 / AU$249 $199.99 / £149.99 / AU$255 Price $769.99 / £699.99 / AU$1,149.00 Dimensions 54 x 55cm / 21.3 x 21.7 inches (d x h) 8.7 x 14.2 inches / 220 x 360 mm (H x D) 30 x 8.6 inches / 764 x 220mm (H x D) Speeds 5 + auto 4 + auto 10 + auto Oscillation None 360 degrees 350 degrees Filtration Two-stage with particle filter (non-HEPA), three-stage with optional added activated carbon gas filter (bought separately). Filters out PM2.5 HEPA and carbon filters, filters out 0.3 microns (PM2.5, PM10, VOC, NO2, HCHO) HEPA, carbon, and catalytic filters, filters out 0.1 microns (PM2.5, PM10, VOC, NO2, HCHO) Air sensors Yes Yes Yes Control Dial and Ikea app (with Ikea smart home hubs, granting Amazon Alexa, HomeKit and Google Assistant control) LED touch display, app or Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Remote control, app, Siri and Alexa

Levoit Core 300S As of writing, the Levoit Core 300S is our favorite air purifier, and it’s not hard to see why. With some impressive specs, a compact size, and a reasonable price tag - cheaper than the Starkvind, notably - it’s the best choice if your priority is purification. For more information, check out our full Levoit Core 300S review .

Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde If money is no object and you don’t mind something a little taller, the Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde is our favorite premium air purifier right now. It’s immensely capable, beautifully designed and can also heat and cool. For more information, check out our full Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde HP09 review .

(Image credit: Future)

How I tested the Ikea Starkvind table with air purifier

I used the Ikea Starkvind table with air purifier for one month

I tested its auto mode using candles and aerosols

I measured its success with an air quality monitor

I built the Ikea Starkvind and tested it in my living room for one month, mostly keeping it on its automatic detection mode to test its reactiveness and efficiency.

I kept my air quality monitor nearby to compare results, lighting candles and spraying aerosols in the vicinity of the table to see how quickly and effectively it cleared the particles from the air.

Lastly, I compared the results to my go-to purifier, the Dyson Hot + Cool Formaldehyde HP09 as a benchmark.