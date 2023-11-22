I test smart home devices for a living - and these are the Black Friday deals I'd grab

Black Friday deals on smart home devices are among the most common deals you'll find at online retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart. That's great and all, especially if you're looking to expand your smart home ecosystem.

However, it also means that while you will find a lot of great deals, you're better off skipping most of them, whether it's because the device itself is already dated or the deal just isn't as good as it looks. So, even if you find something that looks like a good deal - it could be 80% off - the device itself may already be aging and not worth getting or just not really good to begin with.

I've been testing smart home devices since the first Philips Hue smart light bulbs came out, and trust me, some smart home deals are better than others. And I'm here to help you pick out the good ones.

Right now, there's a bunch of them on sale right now for up to 50% off, including some new smart home devices that come with proper upgrades from their respective predecessors - including the recently-released Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen), which tops our best smart displays list and is now only $104.99 in the US. If you're looking for a budget smart video doorbell, the Blink Video Doorbell just hit its new record-low this year in the US, with Amazon's 50% discount.

And if you need a thermostat, our top pick for the best thermostat, the oldie-but-still-a-goodie Nest Smart Learning Thermostat is $70 cheaper at Walmart, and it should help with your electric bill this winter, saving you even more money.

Be smart with your spending, and take a look at my picks of the best Black Friday smart home deals below.

Black Friday smart home deals - up to 50% off

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

It may be three years old, but I still rely on my Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for all my voice-control, music listening, and other needs. It's a powerful and great-sounding smart speaker that's very still very responsive, despite its age. So if you're looking for a smart speaker deal, this is the one to get. It's just $5 more than the record-low we saw during Black Friday.

Amazon Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023): was $149.99 now $104.99 at Amazon

New record low - If you're ready to raise the bar in the way you connect with your smart home devices, I recommend getting a smart display instead of a smart speaker. And this new Echo Show 8 is the one to get. It has smart home hub functionality as well as powerful speakers so you're already getting two smart devices in one. That's without mentioning the fact that you can use it for video calling, media streaming, looking at your home security camera feed, and more. Plus, though it's a new release, it's already 30% off on Amazon, hitting a new record-low price.

Blink Video Doorbell: was $49.99 now $29.99 at Amazon

50% discount - You don't need to spend a lot of money on a video doorbell, especially if you're an apartment dweller who doesn't have the option to do a wired connection. Blink, Ring's budget sibling, has this battery-operated video doorbell that's still packed with features including motion-detection alerts, infrared night vision, two-way audio, and Amazon Alexa for hands-free control. And it's beating last year's Black Friday record-low by $5 with this 50% Black Friday smart home deal.

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.95 now $54.99 at Amazon

Lowest price - If you do want a more premium option, the Ring Video Doorbell is also on sale for just $54.99 at Amazon - $5 less than last year's Black Friday record-low. The smart doorbell features advanced motion detection and allows you to see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer. The Ring also works with Amazon Alexa to send alerts to your Echo devices.

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit: was $179.99 now $125.99 at Amazon

Record low - I have more than 15 smart lights in my one-bedroom apartment, and while I have sidelined my Philips Hue smart bulbs to test other brands, they remain the best of the best. The problem is, they're also the most expensive option. If you want to get on the Hue bandwagon, you must take advantage of this deal. This starter kit is complete with three A19 White and Color Ambience smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a Smart Button to control your new setup. At $50 less than its list price, this is a great Black Friday smart home deal.

Govee Envisual TV LED Backlight T2: was $139.99 now $79.99 at Amazon

Lowest price - Black Friday isn't just about prudent purchases; sometimes you have to treat yourself. And if you're a movie fan like me, this smart lighting system from Govee is an immersive treat. It captures the colors showing on your screen and displays them as backlighting via the smart light strips you stick in the rear of your TV. And I have to say, I can't watch my movies at home now without this. It's an expensive buy, but with this 43% Black Friday deal, this smart home device is worth grabbing.

Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen): was $249 now $179 at Walmart

Still the best - The Nest Smart Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) may be old at this point, but I still consider it the best smart thermostat for most people. It's an easy way of saving money on your future heating bills, and it's also easy to operate - though the setup may be tricky for some people. It's one of the pricier smart home devices, I give you that, but it'll save you money in the long run, especially in the cold months. And this Walmart deal knocks $70 off the price, making it a bit more accessible to people on a tighter budget.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery HD Security Camera: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

40% discount - The latest generation of Ring's Stick Up camera comes with Alexa-enabled security camera features, motion-activated notifications, and two-way talk and can be placed indoors or outdoors. And while it's not a cheap proposition, Amazon's Black Friday sale has the Ring Stick Up Cam on sale for $59.99 - the cheapest price we've ever seen.

All-new Blink Outdoor Security Camera: was $109.99 now $65.99 at Amazon

Lowest price - The gorgeous Blink Outdoor Security Camera may be a new release, but it's already on sale for 65.99 at Amazon's Black Friday smart home sale. That's a 40% discount and the lowest price you can find. This 4th generation outdoor security camera features two-way audio, a two-year battery life, and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control - and an excellent way to secure your home from the outside for less.