Amazon’s ridiculously cheap Echo smart speaker is part of some great Black Friday bundles

Amazon’s Echo Pop smart speaker is ridiculously cheap this Black Friday, and part of some excellent value smart home bundles as part of this year’s Black Friday deals.

If you want the speaker on its own, you can pick up the Echo Pop for £17.99 instead of its usual £44.99 at Amazon. Or for £49.99 on Amazon, you can get an Echo Pop and Ring Doorbell, which are down from £144.99. Alternatively, you could get the superior Amazon smart speaker the Echo Dot (5th generation) for £21.99, which is £33 off its full price.

Echo Pop: was £44.99 now £17.99 at Amazon

Looking to buy a smart speaker for a small space? The recent Echo Pop is back to £17.99 again – and you don't even have to be a Prime member to get the deal price. It's the cheapest Echo device you can buy right now, and we found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. For the money, you get a compact smart speaker with Alexa built in, so you can play music, ask questions and check the weather completely hands-free.

Blink Video Doorbell + Echo Pop: was £104.98 now £39.99 at Amazon

You can currently save £64.99 on a fantastic smart home bundle that nets you both the cheap Amazon Echo Pop smart speaker and a Blink video doorbell. You can see everyone that comes to your door, and speak to them through your phone or smart speaker to find out why they've stopped by.

Ring Doorbell and Amazon Echo Pop bundle: was £ 144.99 now £49.99 on Amazon

If you want to get your smart home off the ground, the Echo Pop is a great choice to pair with the Ring Doorbell. We found it was a fun if basic option in our Echo Pop review. Combined with the smart doorbell, which was awarded four stars in our Ring Video Doorbell review you get advanced motion detection and two-way talk so you can see, hear, and speak to anyone from your phone or computer.

Echo Dot (5th Gen): was £54.99 now £21.99 at Amazon

Amazon's best-selling Echo Dot just returned to its record-low price in today's Black Friday deals. The 5th generation smart speaker is back down to £21.99 – a massive 60% discount and £5 cheaper than last year's Black Friday price. Amazon's latest model got four stars in our Echo Dot (5th Gen) review for its improved audio experience, new temperature sensor and all the handy Alexa features like playing music, answering questions, and checking the weather completely hands-free.

The Amazon Echo Pop is undeniably cheap this Black Friday; £17.99 is a record-low price for a smart speaker. But you can do so much better.

Yes, the Pop is stylish, gives you cheap access to Alexa smart controls, and the microphone isn’t half bad. But the audio quality isn’t remotely good. The Echo Dot 5th generation isn’t amazing either, but its audio is superior to the Pop – delivering a more well-balanced sound, and better bass performance. It’s also only £21.99 at Amazon, which is also very very cheap, and only £4 more expensive than the Pop.

If you’re after the best audio quality from your smart speakers though you’ll want to check out our Black Friday Sonos deals page and pick up one of its premium audio gadgets.

