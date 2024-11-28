Ding dong! These 5 Black Friday Ring deals are serious contenders for upgrading your home security

It's the eve of Black Friday 2024, and Amazon's Black Friday deals are still brimming with excellent offers on the best video doorbells and best home security cameras. There's no denying that we love a Black Friday Ring doorbell deal, especially when you can snag a bundle that can seriously upgrade your home security game in one go.

Below are a handful of standout bundle deals we've come across. It includes some of our favorite security cameras, like the Ring Stick Up Cam and Ring's Indoor Cam – both which received 4 stars from us. From video doorbells to indoor cameras and alarm systems, there's bound to be a Ring bundle deal out there for you this Black Friday.

The best Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals

Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon Ring's Floodlight security camera is no stranger to a price reduction at Amazon, but this Black Friday it's back down to its lowest price. It's a fairly large security camera but one that packs all the features you could need for added reassurance, including two-way talk and a security siren. Recently, it has been yo-yoing between its retail price and current Black Friday offer, so it's best to snatch one now before it shoots back up.

Ring Battery Doorbell with Ring Floodlight Cam Plus: was $299.98 now $149.99 at Amazon Combining one of our favorite video doorbells and a 140-degree angle outdoor security camera, this bundle deal is another fairly new one to Amazon and is now back to its lowest price after a few weeks. With both of these cameras manning your home, you'll be able to receive mobile notifications from both devices respectively, assuring that your home is in good hands even when you're away.