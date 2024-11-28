Ding dong! These 5 Black Friday Ring deals are serious contenders for upgrading your home security
Monitor your home from your mobile
It's the eve of Black Friday 2024, and Amazon's Black Friday deals are still brimming with excellent offers on the best video doorbells and best home security cameras. There's no denying that we love a Black Friday Ring doorbell deal, especially when you can snag a bundle that can seriously upgrade your home security game in one go.
Below are a handful of standout bundle deals we've come across. It includes some of our favorite security cameras, like the Ring Stick Up Cam and Ring's Indoor Cam – both which received 4 stars from us. From video doorbells to indoor cameras and alarm systems, there's bound to be a Ring bundle deal out there for you this Black Friday.
The best Ring Doorbell Black Friday deals
Ring's Floodlight security camera is no stranger to a price reduction at Amazon, but this Black Friday it's back down to its lowest price. It's a fairly large security camera but one that packs all the features you could need for added reassurance, including two-way talk and a security siren. Recently, it has been yo-yoing between its retail price and current Black Friday offer, so it's best to snatch one now before it shoots back up.
With over $120 saved on three of Ring's home security devices, this home security pack from Amazon is a fairly new bundle deal that keeps tabs on your home from both inside and outside. As for the cameras, both the Ring Stick Up Cam and Ring Indoor Cam received 4 stars in our reviews. We were impressed with their flexible mounting options as well as their Motion Zone setup options.
This is an immense bundle for those who are dead serious about upgrading their home security system. Compared to last year's Black Friday deal where this kit was around the $550 mark, its Black Friday 2024 price drop is a significant improvement knocking off a hefty $190.
The last time this bundle was this cheap was around the Amazon's October Prime Day sales, and now its back down for Black Friday 2024. In addition to our 4.5 star Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus, which packs a new head-to-toe view and improved camera quality, you'll be able to take advantage of its accompanying Spotlight Cam Plus packing a built-in siren and wide-angle lens for outdoor monitoring.
Combining one of our favorite video doorbells and a 140-degree angle outdoor security camera, this bundle deal is another fairly new one to Amazon and is now back to its lowest price after a few weeks. With both of these cameras manning your home, you'll be able to receive mobile notifications from both devices respectively, assuring that your home is in good hands even when you're away.
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.