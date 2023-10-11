Two of the best Nespresso coffee machines have big discounts at Amazon right now

It's no secret that Nespresso products sit at the more expensive end of the coffee machine spectrum, but not today. That's because Amazon has slashed the price of the Nespresso Vertuo Next and Nespresso Creatista Plus as part of its latest Prime Day deals event. The former is now available for a record-low £64.99 (down from £94.98), while the latter is currently listed for 38% less than usual (now £298.99 down from £479.95).

Put simply, these are two of the best Prime Day deals we've seen so far. The Vertuo Next, in particular, ranks among the best Nespresso machines money can buy, providing an affordable way to make the transition from Nespresso's original pods to its larger, more carefully-crafted Vertuo capsules.

The Creatista Plus is for serious coffee aficionados. Essentially, it combines the convenience of smaller Nespresso coffee machines with the advanced microfoam milk technology of barista-style coffee machines, allowing you to create personalised, café-level coffees from the comfort of your own home. It only takes three seconds to heat up, and you'll get a cute digital display, too.

Today's best Prime Day Nespresso deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee Machine by Magimix: was £94.98 now £64.99 at Amazon

For its slim size (5.6-inches across), the Nespresso Vertuo Next is versatile and super easy to use. It makes beautifully smooth espressos and americanos, and you can choose five different cup sizes ranging from espresso to a 41ml drink. Amazon is offering this Magimix model for just £64.99, which is the lowest price we've ever seen. If stock runs low, the Krups model is on sale for just £12 more.

Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage: was £479.95 now £298.99 at Amazon

One of the more premium Nespresso machines, the Nespresso Creatista Plus is sophisticated and slick. It has a steam arm for milk frothing (which is great for latte art, too), and also comes with a steel jug. What's more, if you're a tea drinker, the Creatista Plus can even produce hot water. £181 is a huge saving on the Black Truffle version of this premium model at Amazon.

If you've got your eye on a different Nespresso model that hasn't been discounted for Prime Day, fear not: Black Friday is just around the corner, and we're tracking the best Black Friday Nespresso deals on a dedicated page. Black Friday proper kicks off on November 24 this year, but we're likely to see sales going live much earlier in the month. In other words, you don't have long to wait for more Nespresso deals.

