This KitchenAid Stand Mixer is ideal for beginners and it’s $150 off at Best Buy

If you’d love a high-end stand mixer but can’t justify the cost, there are some cheaper ways to enjoy a basic model to get you started. Well, right now, you can pick up a KitchenAid 5.5Qt Stand Mixer at Best Buy for $299.99 (was $449.99).

It may not be as feature-rich as pricier models, but it’s perfect if you’re just starting out on your baking or cooking journey. It also looks pretty stylish.

Packing in the essentials, this KitchenAid Stand Mixer has a three-point locking bowl with 11 speed settings so you can mix well. It’s possible to fold, knead, mix, shred, and beat easily with this mixer.

One of the best food processors might be better for some people, but if you’re keeping costs down, this entry-level KitchenAid still covers a lot of needs.

Today's best stand mixer deal

KitchenAid 5.5Qt Stand Mixer: was $449.99 now $299.99 at Best Buy The KitchenAid 5.5Qt Stand Mixer has 11 different speeds so it can handle quite a lot of different tasks from gently mixing delicate ingredients to mixing up dough. It has a 5.5 quart capacity so you can simply mix 11 dozen cookies per batch as well as knead seven pounds of bread or even mash six pounds of potatoes. It’ll look great in your kitchen, too, especially when you know you've picked it up at this discounted price.

This KitchenAid is the kind of stand mixer that's ideal for anyone new to baking and looking to upgrade their home setup. Add it to your arsenal alongside the best air fryers and you’re all set for many tasks and cooking plans. It's far easier than hand mixing and will mix far more effectively, too.

While this particular KitchenAid Stand Mixer doesn’t include any attachments, it’s possible to add some, so this is an appliance that grows with you.

You can use it to make fresh pasta or burgers just as well as for mixing up cookie dough (with the right attachment). One highlight is its 1/2 speed, which can gently add delicate ingredients like blueberries and egg whites as needed.

