This is one cool Labor Day deal – there’s $50 off the Ninja Creami right now at Walmart

This is my favorite Labor Day deal so far - a generous 25% saving that means you can now buy the Ninja Creami Ice Cream & Frozen Dessert Maker at Walmart for $149 (was $199).

This is basically the cheapest we’ve ever seen the Ninja Creami at Walmart, apart from when it was just $1 cheaper way back in December 2022.

If you’re looking for even more Labor Day deals, why not check out our pick of the best Labor Day sales available right now?

At this tasty price, this is definitely a deal worth considering. The Ninja Creami is obviously perfect for summertime, but if you’re anything like me, you’ll find it just as useful come fall or winter to compliment those cozy movie nights too. And as this 25% discount provides a refreshing $50 saving, maybe you could spend more on indulgent ingredients to mix up some gelato joy.

Today's best Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker deal

Ninja Creami Ice Cream Maker: was $199 now $149 at Walmart

Take advantage of this delicious deal now that the Ninja Creami is $50 cheaper. There's a satisfying variety of tasty treats to be made at a touch of a button thanks to the five handy presets, and clean up is satisfyingly easy, thanks to the top rack dishwasher-safe tubs, lids and paddle.

An ice cream and frozen dessert maker can be a great alternative to buying mass-produced treats from the store because it gives you control over the ingredients, plus the freedom to experiment with flavors. The Ninja Creami can help you easily rustle up ice cream, sorbet, lite ice cream, and milkshakes, so you’ll have a variety of frozen treats available at your fingertips. The Creami comes with three handy dishwasher-safe 16oz dessert tubs with lids so you can have a selection of flavors on hand whenever you fancy them.