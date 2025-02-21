Don't miss this rare $100 saving on the excellent KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer
The ultimate baking accessory for less
While air fryer deals are reasonably commonplace, it’s less often we see a big discount on stand mixers. Perfect for avid bakers and amateur chefs, we’ve spotted a rare deal on a highly popular stand mixer.
Today, you can buy the KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer at Amazon for $349.95 (was $449.99). It was slightly cheaper during the Black Friday sales with an extra $20 off, but this is the next best price and is sure to remain that way for a while to come.
The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is one of the best in the business and is highly regarded. It offers a five-quart stainless steel bowl with a comfortable handle so there’s enough capacity to mix dough for nine dozen cookies or four loaves of bread in just one batch. That’s scratching the surface of what it can do too with many optional attachments to help you achieve your goals.
Today’s best KitchenAid deal
The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is an incredibly comprehensive stand mixer and the kind of investment that will delight you for many years to come. It’s what I aspire to own as a big fan of baking. Its huge steel bowl means you can prepare a lot of dough at once and its 59-point mixing action means everything is mixed thoroughly. It can easily stir wet and dry ingredients together without any hassle.
If you’re seeking one of the best food processors, go all in and invest in a stand mixer. The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer’s huge capacity means you can bake all your holiday cookies in no time, while there are 10 speeds to ensure you get everything mixed just how you need it. You can easily add ingredients via the tilt-head design while there are many optional accessories to change up how you use it.
The nice thing about KitchenAid devices is they're robustly made while still being very simple to use, so you can spend more time working on your recipes than trying to figure out your appliances.
It even looks pretty stylish so it’ll look good alongside the best air fryers if your general aim is for a modern-looking kitchen. It’s easy to think you’ll be fine with a cheaper stand mixer but the KitchenAid will set you up for many years and remind you that you get what you pay for.
Talking of quality products, there are also some excellent Dyson vacuum deals going on right now if you want to clean up your kitchen more efficiently. Another option could be seeking out one of the best coffee machines.
