Aldi is launching a cheap Dyson and Shark stick vacuum rival soon — and it’ll be joined by a £20 air fryer
Become the queen of clean and the kitchen for £60
- Aldi is launching a new £40 vacuum cleaner in its Specialbuys restock
- There's also a new mini air fryer for £20, which is ideal for saving kitchen space
- Once they're gone from Aldi's middle aisle, that's it
Aldi’s famous middle aisle is a one-stop shop of random products, and you always end up finding something you never knew you needed — now the retailer is launching two new household appliances in its Specialbuys range that aren’t going to break the bank.
Tomorrow (August 20), Aldi will be launching a new stick vacuum cleaner, drawing inspiration from popular, premium models from Dyson and Shark. The Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes in two colors (black or white), priced at a very reasonable £39.99.
Despite launching as part of Aldi’s ‘Student Home’ collection, the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner is for anyone who’s after a new cleaning appliance but (understandably) doesn’t want to pay sky-high prices for a Dyson or other best vacuum cleaners out there. And from its specs, it seems as though it’s enough to get the job done.
In addition to its 180° swivel head, a handy feature to help you get to hard-to-reach areas smoother, Aldi’s new vacuum cleaner packs a DC motor and a motorized brush with LED lights for highlighting any specks of debris that haven’t been collected.
According to Aldi’s product description, the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner is ‘lightweight, powerful, and easy to manoeuvre,’ and ‘delivers deep cleaning performance on every floor’. However, its 32-minute runtime might be a bit of a setback for some, but for a £40 vacuum cleaner, you can’t really complain.
But that’s not the only exciting new addition to Aldi’s middle aisle — it’s also getting a new £20 mini air fryer, which is also set for an August 20 launch. Now, air fryers at Aldi aren’t exactly a new phenomenon, they’ve been easy to come across in the past, but snagging one for £20 is quite a steal.
Much like its new Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner, the new mini air fryer is an affordable supermarket alternative to the best air fryers that may sit out of your budget. But if a small and simple cooking appliance is all you need, it’s a no-brainer.
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With a 1.9L capacity cooking basket, it’s big enough to cook in small quantities for one person similar to the Instant Vortex Mini, our best budget air fryer. Though Aldi doesn’t identify any cooking presets, the air fryer does have an LED digital panel and is equipped with overheat protection, meaning you can be at peace with leaving it on your countertop to do its job.
Aldi’s Specialbuys is the perfect chance to get your hands on household gadgets for a fraction of the price that leading appliance brands are asking for. It's great to see these budget-friendly alternatives crop up every now and then, but as it is with every Specialbuys restock, once these appliances are gone, they're gone for good.
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Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.
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