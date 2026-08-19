Aldi is launching a new £40 vacuum cleaner in its Specialbuys restock

There's also a new mini air fryer for £20, which is ideal for saving kitchen space

Once they're gone from Aldi's middle aisle, that's it

Aldi’s famous middle aisle is a one-stop shop of random products, and you always end up finding something you never knew you needed — now the retailer is launching two new household appliances in its Specialbuys range that aren’t going to break the bank.

Tomorrow (August 20), Aldi will be launching a new stick vacuum cleaner, drawing inspiration from popular, premium models from Dyson and Shark. The Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner comes in two colors (black or white), priced at a very reasonable £39.99.

Despite launching as part of Aldi’s ‘Student Home’ collection, the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner is for anyone who’s after a new cleaning appliance but (understandably) doesn’t want to pay sky-high prices for a Dyson or other best vacuum cleaners out there. And from its specs, it seems as though it’s enough to get the job done.

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The Dyson Gen5Detect stick vacuum cleaner packs a punch, but it's one of the most expensive models out there (Image credit: Future)

In addition to its 180° swivel head, a handy feature to help you get to hard-to-reach areas smoother, Aldi’s new vacuum cleaner packs a DC motor and a motorized brush with LED lights for highlighting any specks of debris that haven’t been collected.

According to Aldi’s product description, the Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner is ‘lightweight, powerful, and easy to manoeuvre,’ and ‘delivers deep cleaning performance on every floor’. However, its 32-minute runtime might be a bit of a setback for some, but for a £40 vacuum cleaner, you can’t really complain.

But that’s not the only exciting new addition to Aldi’s middle aisle — it’s also getting a new £20 mini air fryer, which is also set for an August 20 launch. Now, air fryers at Aldi aren’t exactly a new phenomenon, they’ve been easy to come across in the past, but snagging one for £20 is quite a steal.

Aldi's new mini air fryer is not far off from the Instant Vortex Mini (above), which is our best budget air fryer (Image credit: TechRadar)

Much like its new Cyclonic Stick Vacuum Cleaner, the new mini air fryer is an affordable supermarket alternative to the best air fryers that may sit out of your budget. But if a small and simple cooking appliance is all you need, it’s a no-brainer.

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With a 1.9L capacity cooking basket, it’s big enough to cook in small quantities for one person similar to the Instant Vortex Mini, our best budget air fryer. Though Aldi doesn’t identify any cooking presets, the air fryer does have an LED digital panel and is equipped with overheat protection, meaning you can be at peace with leaving it on your countertop to do its job.

Aldi’s Specialbuys is the perfect chance to get your hands on household gadgets for a fraction of the price that leading appliance brands are asking for. It's great to see these budget-friendly alternatives crop up every now and then, but as it is with every Specialbuys restock, once these appliances are gone, they're gone for good.

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