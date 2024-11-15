Our top-rated Roomba is absurdly cheap in the Best Buy early Black Friday sales

The Roomba j7+ is $359 (was $799) at Best Buy right now. That's less than half price (55% off, math fans) and a new record-low price on this model. The j7+ is an extremely capable robot vacuum – in fact, it's the model included in our best robot vacuum ranking – and while there are cheaper Black Friday robot vacuum deals around, I'd argue this one offers the best value for money.

This is a really decent robovac, scoring a near-perfect 4.5* in our Roomba j7+ review. It can be set to clean by room or zone, adjusts its suction depending on the floor type and how dirty it is, and has advanced object identification to help it navigate confidently and avoid a wide range of obstacles, including pet mess (iRobot guarantees it). It comes with a self-empty dock into which the small onboard bin will automatically empty to save you the effort of doing it manually.

I've been monitoring the Roomba Black Friday deals, and this is the cheapest option around, bar the (far more basic) i5 and Essential models. Amongst the early Black Friday deals, this is a major standout.

Today's best robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba j7+: was $799 now $359 at Best Buy This Roomba robot vacuum with an auto-empty dock is now less than half price and is an incredible value for money. The j7 series launched in 2021, but it still has many of the features that make the newer models so great – including dual rubber rollers that are excellent at pulling hair and debris from the floor, a side brush for getting into edges of rooms, and some of the most reliable object avoidance in the business. The small onboard dustbin empties into the dock automatically to save you effort.

The model I'm focusing on here can vacuum but doesn't have mopping capabilities. If you have a lot of hard floors, it might be worth considering upgrading to a Combo model. Happily, that is also pretty heavily discounted in the Best Buy early Black Friday sale.

iRobot Roomba Combo j7+: was $999 now $699 at Best Buy The Combo j7+ adds mopping abilities to this very capable robovac, and this $300 off deal matches the lowest price seen previously on this model. It's the cheapest Roomba to feature 'SmartScrub', where the mop pads can scrubs with double the power. When it's not in use, the mop pad shifts to sit on top of the robovac, avoiding any danger of damp carpets or rugs.

Do you have your heart set on a Roomba but are confused by the naming system? I don't blame you. I've put together this Roomba range guide that runs down the key differences between the various models. That way, you can see if the j7 is the best fit for you or if, for instance, it might be worthwhile upgrading to the newer Roomba j9, which offers double the lifting power.

