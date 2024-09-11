Bag one of the best robot vacuums we've ever seen for a great price at Amazon

Why bother spending the time and exerting the energy on vacuuming your house? Recent years have seen a rise in the number of robot vacuums on the market and they're getting really good. They're not regularly discounted but you can now get the excellent iRobot Roomba j7 Plus Combo at Amazon for $429.99 (was $538).

There are a lot of good reasons why iRobot devices have jumped into our best robot vacuum buying guide. And while this device may not be the combo version featured in our list, it does come with all the main vacuuming features such as self-emptying capabilities and smart floor mapping – you just lose out on the built-in mop.

Today's best iRobot Roomba robot vacuum deal

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus Robot Vacuum: was $538 now $429.99 at Amazon

The iRobot Roomba J7 Plus is now discounted by 20% to provide one amazing deal. The robot vacuum takes all the stress out of cleaning your floors, perfect for the end of a long day. It efficiently cleans carpets and hardwood floors with all the suction required for stubborn dirt. At this price, you'll get what we think is one of the best robot vacuums on the market right now.

Our iRobot Roomba J7 Plus review said this device covers all the basics and does them really well. We called this robot vacuum the smartest for avoiding obstacles, and carpet and hardwood floors are cleaned effortlessly. There's more to it than meets the eye, too. Beyond the basics, you also get a vacuum that self-empties so you don't have to worry about regular maintenance.

The device is charged every time it docks in its station so it'll be ready whenever you need it to be. One of the other things we love about it is that it's ideal for pet owners. It will automatically avoid pet messes and sprawled cables to ensure it continues on an obstacle-free route.

Robot vacuums aren't for everyone, so if you'd like something more traditional then head over to our best vacuum cleaner and best cordless vacuum guides. We've rated all the options and highlighted all the pros and cons of each model.