With autumn on the way, and the promise of cooler weather ahead, it's a great time to refresh your kitchen so it's a cosier, more welcoming place on cold evenings. Shades of deep anthracite teamed with soft duck egg blue and natural wood create a look that's warm yet modern, and as TechRadar's Homes Editor, I've picked out a selection of IKEA cooking and storage solutions in these shades for an instant update. Giving your kitchen a lift for autumn doesn't have to be expensive, either; most of the items here are well under £10.

Storage items like cutlery caddies, drawer organisers, and knife racks are often overlooked, but are some of the easiest and cheapest ways to add a new accent colour to your kitchen. Also take a look at IKEA's ranges of coloured cutlery, which will bring that new shade to every meal and make your place settings look strikingly different.

Everyday pieces of cookware like baking bowls and spatulas are also great ways to update your kitchen without spending a fortune. Add a couple of new mugs and drinking glasses, and you'll have a fresh new look for under £20.

Mellow autumn shades

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