The Ring Video Doorbell is down to just $59.99 in Amazon's epic Memorial Day sale

Amazon is running a big Memorial Day sale this weekend with discounts on many of its most popular smart home tech and security systems. This includes the affordable and highly-rated Ring Video Doorbell for $59.99 (was $99.99).

With this deal, you can get the Ring Video Doorbell for just a few bucks more than the lowest price we've seen this year. It's also very likely to be the lowest price for this device outside of Amazon Prime Day - but offers during that event are only for paid members.

The second generation version of the Ring Video Doorbell integrates with other Ring devices and Amazon's Alexa personal assistant so you can control it, answer the door and respond to visitors in multiple ways. If you're interested in a full home security upgrade, you should also browse offers on Ring Video Doorbell bundles at Amazon - like the ones with the Ring Indoor Cam, Stick-Up Cam, and Ring Chime.

Today's best Ring Video Doorbell deal

Ring Video Doorbell: was $99.99 now $59.99 at Amazon

The Ring Video Doorbell is the embodiment of a "smart" doorbell. Once you set it up and connect to the Ring app, the Ring Video Doorbell can display videos in 1080p HD, notify you whenever someone calls, and even let you speak with visitors. It needs a subscription to catalog security footage, but even without that, the Ring stands as a convenient, wireless way to keep an eye on your home.

The Ring Video Doorbell is a customizable security system as much as it is a doorbell. It records day and night in 1080p HD, and sends notifications each time someone uses your doorbell or when something triggers your custom motion sensor settings.

You can also interact with visitors from the comfort of your phone, even if you're far away from the doorbell. Even better, this version offers a completely wireless setup with rechargeable batteries. Just charge up and you're good to go.

However, you do need a Ring Protect Plan to record all videos, review footage for up to 180 days, and share videos and photos.

We also have an article for how to set up your Ring video doorbell if you decide to get it. In addition to the Ring Video Doorbell, TechRadar highlighted a couple of other models in a roundup of best video doorbells. We recently reviewed the Ring Video Doorbell Pro, a more advanced version of the standard Ring Video Doorbell, too.