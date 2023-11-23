Join the Dyson Airwrap club for just AU$599 thanks to this Black Friday deal

2023’s Black Friday sales are here and, oh my, this is one top deal!

The Dyson Airwrap is the pinnacle when it comes to self hair-styling tools, offering near-effortless style with minimum heat damage – but its regular price does do some hefty damage on your bank account.

It very briefly dropped to AU$594 a while back, but it's been sitting at AU$679 for the last few days... until now. It's dropped back below AU$600 and is now available directly from Dyson and The Good Guys for just AU$599. Sure, it's not the lowest price, but it's only AU$5 off that mark.

Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift for someone special, the Dyson Airwrap is a welcome addition for anyone who loves to play with their hair.

By using hot air to pull your hair around a simple curling barrel, you can get bouncy locks or luxurious waves in very little time. And, unlike the original version of the Airwrap, you only ever need one of these barrel attachments to curl both sides of your head – a simple twist and you can switch from left to right without having to swap in a new barrel.

If curls aren’t your thing, the Dyson Airwrap Complete bundle comes with four other attachments to help create a wide variety of looks. Alongside the 30mm and 40mm barrels, there’s the Coanda Smoothing attachment to reduce fly-aways and keep your hair smooth and three different brush attachments that you can use to help style and dry your hair right after washing it.

There’s also intelligent heat control built in to minimise damage to your hair and Cool Tip locations on each attachment so you can swap between them without worrying about burning your fingers. The Dyson Airwrap packs in all these features into a lightweight design, so your arms won’t get tired while you style your hair.

Plus, you can get the Airwrap in a colour to suit your style – the Fuschia/Nickel, Nickel/Copper and Blue/Blush colour schemes are all available for AU$599 directly from Dyson and also available from The Good Guys. We don't think stocks will last at this price, so hurry before you miss out.