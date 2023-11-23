Join the Dyson Airwrap club for just AU$599 thanks to this Black Friday deal
Get 37% off at several retailers, including directly from Dyson
2023’s Black Friday sales are here and, oh my, this is one top deal!
The Dyson Airwrap is the pinnacle when it comes to self hair-styling tools, offering near-effortless style with minimum heat damage – but its regular price does do some hefty damage on your bank account.
It very briefly dropped to AU$594 a while back, but it's been sitting at AU$679 for the last few days... until now. It's dropped back below AU$600 and is now available directly from Dyson and The Good Guys for just AU$599. Sure, it's not the lowest price, but it's only AU$5 off that mark.
Dyson Airwrap|
AU$949 AU$599 at Dyson (save AU$350)
It’s not everyday we see a AU$350 discount on the Dyson Airwrap, but Dyson has price matched The Good Guys and both retailers are now offering the coveted Airwrap for just AU$599. If you're shopping from Dyson, the below are the different colourways you can get.
• Blue Blush Complete Long
• Nickel / Copper Complete Long
• Copper / Nickel Complete Long (yes, it's different)
• Fuchsia / Nickel Complete
• Prussian Blue / Copper Complete
If you're shopping at The Good Guys, the Dyson Airwrap is just AU$599 as well.
Whether you’re buying it for yourself or as a gift for someone special, the Dyson Airwrap is a welcome addition for anyone who loves to play with their hair.
By using hot air to pull your hair around a simple curling barrel, you can get bouncy locks or luxurious waves in very little time. And, unlike the original version of the Airwrap, you only ever need one of these barrel attachments to curl both sides of your head – a simple twist and you can switch from left to right without having to swap in a new barrel.
If curls aren’t your thing, the Dyson Airwrap Complete bundle comes with four other attachments to help create a wide variety of looks. Alongside the 30mm and 40mm barrels, there’s the Coanda Smoothing attachment to reduce fly-aways and keep your hair smooth and three different brush attachments that you can use to help style and dry your hair right after washing it.
There’s also intelligent heat control built in to minimise damage to your hair and Cool Tip locations on each attachment so you can swap between them without worrying about burning your fingers. The Dyson Airwrap packs in all these features into a lightweight design, so your arms won’t get tired while you style your hair.
Plus, you can get the Airwrap in a colour to suit your style – the Fuschia/Nickel, Nickel/Copper and Blue/Blush colour schemes are all available for AU$599 directly from Dyson and also available from The Good Guys. We don't think stocks will last at this price, so hurry before you miss out.
- Shop the best Black Friday Dyson Airwrap deals, including some cheaper alternatives.
- From hair care to vacuums, there’s a stack of Dyson Black Friday deals this November.
Sign up for Black Friday email alerts!
Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team.
Petra is new to the industry, but has had a long-time love of tech, gaming and entertainment, which she now gets to indulge by writing for TechRadar. She’s also keen on sharing news about deals and discounts in the APAC region – with a background in archaeology, she’ll dig deep to find the best deals and thanks to her long history in retail, knows what makes a good bargain. She also is a bit of a keyboard hobbyist, having found enjoyment with mechanical keyboards during 2020’s lockdown, and has big plans to build a fully custom matching keyboard and PC in the near future.
Most Popular
By Allisa James
By Jo Plumridge
By Rhys Wood
By Desire Athow
By Desire Athow
By Rhys Wood