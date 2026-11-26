With the news that UK energy bills are set to rise by an average of 26% in January 2027, you may well be looking for ways to soften the bill and cut down on your electricity costs — and we've picked out some tech that can help.

DIY energy is now proving more popular than ever, with plug-in solar kits now legal in the UK, and a growing number of gadgets and appliances available to help you convert whatever sunshine you get into free energy.

There are also home batteries that you can use to stock up on electricity when costs are cheap, and tap into during peak times. These typically have a payback period of a few years, but can still be a wise investment — and there are also smaller devices like smart plugs and smart thermostats that can help cut energy use.

The experts at TechRadar have selected these picks as being the best options for reducing how much you spend on electricity — and with the holidays and deals season upon us, you can currently get some significant discounts on these hardware items as well.

UK quick deals

The best home battery and plug-in solar deals

EcoFlow EcoFlow Stream Ultra: was £799 now £679 at Amazon A more compact, more affordable home battery storage solution, this time with 1.92kWh of energy storage, and smart AI for controlling its use. It's suitable for smaller spaces and tighter budgets, but can still save you money in two ways: storing electricity at off-peak times, and storing energy from solar panels (which you'll need to buy separately). Read more Read less ▼

UK SOL Duo 890W Plug-In Solar Pro Kit: was £979 now £899 at uksol.uk If you're ready to get involved in the plug-in solar revolution, then consider the Duo 890W Plug-In Solar Pro Kit (currently £80 off). You can set it up anywhere on the ground where it will fit, monitor it via a smartphone app, and convert whatever sunshine you get in your part of the world into free electricity — and it's ready to plug straight into your home's power network. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Solix Solar Generator Solarbank 4 Pro: was £2,129 now £1,599 at Amazon Perfect for capturing electricity from the grid when prices are down, and then feeding it back to your appliances during peak times, saving you money along the way. It can also work as an emergency supply in a power cut. There's 5kWh of energy storage, with the ability to charge fully in under two hours, and intelligent energy management on board. Read more Read less ▼

Anker Solix Solar Generator Solarbank 4 Pro, with 4 x 500W solar panels: was £2,939 now £1,999 at Amazon The exact same battery as the deal above, but this time with four 500W solar panels included that you can put anywhere (though bear in mind they're of a substantial size). As well as harvesting energy during off-peak moments, you can bank solar power too, which won't cost you anything — and Anker estimates you could save up to £770 on annual bills. Read more Read less ▼

EcoFlow EF EcoFlow Stream 5000, with 8 x 500W solar panels: was £3,299 now £2,699 at Amazon Similar to Anker's Solarbank 4 Pro solar bundle, but with twice as many solar panels to plug in to get up to 4000W of power in total (EcoFlow reckons savings of up to £904 per year are possible). You get just over 5kWh of energy storage, ports for powering appliances directly when needed, an IP65 rating for dust and water protection, and smart on-board software to manage everything. Read more Read less ▼

Cheap DIY energy tech deals

TP-Link Tapo P110: was £23.99 now £14.24 at Amazon This smart plug comes with energy monitoring tech included, which means it'll tell you how much energy connected appliances are using, and estimate the cost. You're able to manage everything via the companion smartphone app, and switch the plug on or off as needed. There's also the option to turn the plug on or off via a customised schedule. Read more Read less ▼

Meross MSS315 Matter Smart Plug Mini: was £16.99 now £12.99 at Amazon A smart plug that does a similar job to the Tapo P110 mentioned above, but with the added benefit of Matter support, so it fits in more neatly with the rest of your smart home (if it all uses Matter). Monitor the energy use of your appliances, control plug sockets remotely, set up schedules for turning things on and off — and save yourself some money. Read more Read less ▼

SpeedComfort Radiator Boost Fan: was £45.99 now £39.09 at Amazon One of the cleverest and best-value ways to save energy around the home: this fan blows air up through a single radiator to help heat get around a room more quickly, and according to the manufacturer, you can expect a saving of up to 22% on gas costs because you'll be warmer faster. You don't need anything else to use it, just attach it and plug it in. Read more Read less ▼

Hive Smart Thermostat: was £189 now £137 at Amazon A perennial favourite here at TechRadar when it comes to saving money on your electricity bills, the Hive Smart Thermostat lets you adjust the heating schedule for your home to maximise savings and minimise energy use without everyone having to freeze along the way. Hive estimates you can save in the region of £182 a year by getting this installed. Read more Read less ▼

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