Want to cut your energy bills? I've picked the 9 best Black Friday deals on energy tech — save up to 41% on home batteries and smart plugs
Tech to get those electric bills down
With the news that UK energy bills are set to rise by an average of 26% in January 2027, you may well be looking for ways to soften the bill and cut down on your electricity costs — and we've picked out some tech that can help.
DIY energy is now proving more popular than ever, with plug-in solar kits now legal in the UK, and a growing number of gadgets and appliances available to help you convert whatever sunshine you get into free energy.
There are also home batteries that you can use to stock up on electricity when costs are cheap, and tap into during peak times. These typically have a payback period of a few years, but can still be a wise investment — and there are also smaller devices like smart plugs and smart thermostats that can help cut energy use.
The experts at TechRadar have selected these picks as being the best options for reducing how much you spend on electricity — and with the holidays and deals season upon us, you can currently get some significant discounts on these hardware items as well.
UK quick deals
- TP-Link Tapo P110:
was £23.99now £14.24 at Amazon
- SpeedComfort Radiator Boost Fan:
was £45.99now £39.09 at Amazon
- EcoFlow EcoFlow Stream Ultra:
was £799now £679 at Amazon
- EcoFlow Stream AC 5000: was £1,599 now £1,499 at Amazon
- Anker Solix Solar Generator Solarbank 4 Pro:
was £2,129now £1,599 at Amazon
The best home battery and plug-in solar deals
A more compact, more affordable home battery storage solution, this time with 1.92kWh of energy storage, and smart AI for controlling its use. It's suitable for smaller spaces and tighter budgets, but can still save you money in two ways: storing electricity at off-peak times, and storing energy from solar panels (which you'll need to buy separately).
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If you're ready to get involved in the plug-in solar revolution, then consider the Duo 890W Plug-In Solar Pro Kit (currently £80 off). You can set it up anywhere on the ground where it will fit, monitor it via a smartphone app, and convert whatever sunshine you get in your part of the world into free electricity — and it's ready to plug straight into your home's power network.
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Perfect for capturing electricity from the grid when prices are down, and then feeding it back to your appliances during peak times, saving you money along the way. It can also work as an emergency supply in a power cut. There's 5kWh of energy storage, with the ability to charge fully in under two hours, and intelligent energy management on board.
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The exact same battery as the deal above, but this time with four 500W solar panels included that you can put anywhere (though bear in mind they're of a substantial size). As well as harvesting energy during off-peak moments, you can bank solar power too, which won't cost you anything — and Anker estimates you could save up to £770 on annual bills.
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Similar to Anker's Solarbank 4 Pro solar bundle, but with twice as many solar panels to plug in to get up to 4000W of power in total (EcoFlow reckons savings of up to £904 per year are possible). You get just over 5kWh of energy storage, ports for powering appliances directly when needed, an IP65 rating for dust and water protection, and smart on-board software to manage everything.
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Cheap DIY energy tech deals
This smart plug comes with energy monitoring tech included, which means it'll tell you how much energy connected appliances are using, and estimate the cost. You're able to manage everything via the companion smartphone app, and switch the plug on or off as needed. There's also the option to turn the plug on or off via a customised schedule.
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A smart plug that does a similar job to the Tapo P110 mentioned above, but with the added benefit of Matter support, so it fits in more neatly with the rest of your smart home (if it all uses Matter). Monitor the energy use of your appliances, control plug sockets remotely, set up schedules for turning things on and off — and save yourself some money.
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One of the cleverest and best-value ways to save energy around the home: this fan blows air up through a single radiator to help heat get around a room more quickly, and according to the manufacturer, you can expect a saving of up to 22% on gas costs because you'll be warmer faster. You don't need anything else to use it, just attach it and plug it in.
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A perennial favourite here at TechRadar when it comes to saving money on your electricity bills, the Hive Smart Thermostat lets you adjust the heating schedule for your home to maximise savings and minimise energy use without everyone having to freeze along the way. Hive estimates you can save in the region of £182 a year by getting this installed.
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More Black Friday deals in the UK
- Amazon: up to 67% off tech & essentials
- AO: up to 40% off appliances & TVs
- Argos: up to 50% off kitchen, tech & toys
- Boots: half-price beauty & gift sets
- Currys: £1,000s off TVs & laptops
- Dell: up to 25% off laptops
- Dyson: up to £200 off floor & hair care
- EE: up to £400 off phones & GTA 6 bundles
- HMV: 20% off 4K Blu-ray & merch
- John Lewis: up to 25% off tech & fashion
- Nintendo: over £100 off Switch 2 bundles
- O2: cheapest iPhone 18 + £1 AirPods
- PlayStation: up to £40 off games & controllers
- Samsung: up to £500 off TVs & phones
- Shark/Ninja: up to 30% off kitchen & vacuums
- Sky: TV & broadband from £22/m
- Tesco: SIM-only deals from £9.50/m
- Three: £1,300+ off iPhone & Samsung
- Very: up to 50% off toys, tech & fashion
- Virgin Media: TV & broadband from £21.99/m
- Vodafone: phones & broadband from £16/m
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Dave is a freelance tech journalist who has been writing about gadgets, apps and the web for more than two decades. Based out of Stockport, England, on TechRadar you'll find him covering news, features and reviews, particularly for phones, tablets and wearables. Working to ensure our breaking news coverage is the best in the business over weekends, David also has bylines at Gizmodo, T3, PopSci and a few other places besides, as well as being many years editing the likes of PC Explorer and The Hardware Handbook.
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