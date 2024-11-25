Breville's Black Friday sale can save you hundreds on top coffee machines with our exclusive 10% off code
Prices so hot they should be double-cupped
The summer heat might not have you craving a long black, but it's never too hot for a fresh cup o' joe – and a delicious iced latte is just a few blocks of ice away. Barista-quality coffee at home doesn't come cheap, though – and Breville takes up three of nine spots in our list of the best coffee machines on the market. But, with the brand’s Black Friday sale offering huge savings, now is a great time to grab one up – especially when you can save even more with our 10% off coupon code.
Breville's Black Friday sale is offering up to AU$350 off some of their very best espresso machines, but Amazon, The Good Guys or JB Hi-Fi still offer the lowest prices. That is if you don't use our exclusive discount code to take an extra 10% off the sale price of each machine, of course.
With these discounts, you'll get 19% off the best coffee machine on the market, nearly AU$530 off the Oracle Jet, the cheapest price we've seen yet on The Barista Pro over this Black Friday sales period, and the Duo-Temp Pro for just AU$269.10 (down from AU$419). Heck, you don't even have to like coffee – the five-star Breville InFizz Fusion comes down to just AU$224.10.
Whatever kind of coffee lover you are, there's a discount to be had during Breville's Black Friday sale – just remember to use our exclusive coupon code to get the best savings.
Save AU$529.90 with our exclusive coupon code
If you'd like your own personal barista living in-house but would happily settle for a machine as the next best thing, consider the Oracle Jet. It grinds and tamps beans, brews hot and cold coffee, has an impressive 5-inch touch display and lets you choose from 10 preset drinks – guiding you through the entire process. Usually too pricey to recommend to most people, if you're willing to pay for the best, this discount makes it a whole lot more affordable.
Save AU$379.90 with our exclusive coupon code
We think the Barista Touch Impress is the best coffee machine on the market for most people – and there's been few better times to grab it than right now. We gave it five stars in our review, falling in love with its excellent milk frothing (both dairy and otherwise)and its supreme ease of use. Already down to a tasty AU$1,799, the extra 10% off makes it very hard to resist.
Save AU$144.90 with our exclusive coupon code
We thought the AU$878 price on Amazon was a fantastic deal, but combining this Breville Black Friday sale with our code saves you an extra AU$23.90. With a 4.7-star rating on Breville from more than 1,500 customer reviews, the Barista Pro is a premium coffee machine that is priced between the Breville Barista Express and the Breville the Barista Touch Impress. Its integrated grinder promises exact amounts every time, with a three-second heat up time and precise espresso extraction.
Save AU$199.90 with our exclusive coupon code
The Duo-Temp Pro is perfect for those wanting a compact, simple machine and a barista-level brew. It lacks an integrated grinder, but this sale price leaves plenty of cash for a separate grinder (or for a bag of pre-ground beans). Offering precise extraction through its low pressure pre-infusion system and a built-in steam wand, great coffee is easy – and affordable – with this machine.
Save AU$19.85 with our exclusive coupon code
If you want to wake up to a fresh pot of coffee every morning – and have it stay warm all morning – this Aroma Style drip coffee maker is for you. You can program it to brew at a specific time, and it promises no drips and an easy clean. It even lets you adjust the strength of your brew.
