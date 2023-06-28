Amazon Prime Day fan deals 2023: what to expect

This year's Amazon Prime Day fan deals are fast approaching, with the annual subscribers-only sale set to hit the massive online retailer on July 11. We're here to help you get prepared so you know what to be on the lookout for when the discounts appear.

When Prime Day arrives be sure to check back here as we'll be spotlighting our favorite fan deals from the event featuring budget-friendly options and any discounts we spot for entries on our best fans list.

Read on for more details about what we think this year's Amazon Prime Day fans deals will have in store (based on what we saw during last year's Prime sale) and check out our Amazon Prime Day hub for more details about all the deals we might see on July 11 and 12.

Amazon Prime Day fan deals: FAQ

When will the Amazon Prime Day fan deals be available? This year Prime Day 2023 is taking place on July 11 and July 12. So if you're after a Prime Day deal for a new fan then you should be on the hunt for one during these two days. Some early deals may appear before July 11 (and the deals may hang around for a while after July 12), but for the best selection and prices you typically want to shop on Prime Day itself. So if you can we'd recommend holding out for a few more days if you want to bag a bargain.

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to get these deals? Yes. To access the Amazon Prime Day deals you need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you aren't already a member you can sign up before or even during the event to take advantage of the exclusive sale.

Amazon Prime: 30-day free trial

If you've never signed up before you can get a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to get access to this year's Prime Day deals. You get the same benefits as paid members, including free delivery, and access to other services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Gaming and more. You can cancel at any time during the trial to avoid paying the regular fee, which is $14.99 / £8.99 per month.

Amazon Prime Day fan deals: What to expect

During Amazon Prime Day you should expect to see deals on a range of different fan designs and brands, with discounts knocking as much as 50% off the original price. So whether you're after a desk fan, a floor fan, or a large tower fan we imagine this year's Prime Day fan deals will have you sorted.

Unfortunately, if you're after a deal on something like a high-tech Dyson fan you might be disappointed. We don't usually see deals on Dyson tech during Prime Day, though we might see discounts for bladeless fans from other brands.

Last year's best Prime Day fan deals

To get an idea of what Amazon Prime Day fan deals might look like in 2023, here's a selection of our favorite offers from last year's sales. We can't guarantee we'll see the exact same discounts, but we wouldn't be surprised if some similar offers return.

Last year’s best deals: US

Rowenta VU2631 Turbo Silence Table Fan: $99.99 $52 at Amazon

Save $47 – If your priority is that your fan remains super-quiet, this four-speed model could be for you. Not only is it 48% in this deal, but it also promises to stay at only 38dB in all modes while offering strong airflow. It isn't one we've tested, but its average 4.7-star user review suggests it's more than capable of backing up its claims.

OEMTools OEM24870 20-inch Floor Fan: $99.99 $59.98 at Amazon

Save $40 – This powerful floor fan has never been cheaper than this, with a 40% discount making it a fine buy for your home office, living room, or garage. It has a three-speed motor, but even its top speed only produces 65dB of noise, which helps explain its 4.6-star average rating.

Lasko 42-inch Household Tower Fan: $78.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $19 – This stylish tower fan will slot unobtrusively into the corners of most rooms and comes with three speeds plus a 7.5-hour timer. There's also a handy night-time setting that dims the LED and slows the speed to let you doze off in peace.

Black + Decker Turbo Desk Fan: $24.99 $17.69 at Amazon

Save $19 – Need a compact desk fan for your home office or bedroom? This Black + Decker model is a bargain at 29% off and comes with three speed settings, plus a 90-degree adjustable tilt angle. It's also only once dipped below this price in the last 18 months.

Warmlrec Industrial Fan 24-inch: $179.99 $143.99 at Amazon

Save $34 – If you need a fan that's a bit more heavy-duty than most, this industrial model is great value at 20% off. It's only once dropped below this price this year and combines a long power cord with a 360-degree adjustable tilt. There's also a useful handle and wheels to help you move it around to where the cooling is most needed.

Last year’s best deals: UK

Meaco MeacoFan 1056: £149 £104.99 at Amazon

Save £45 – Desk fans aren't always the last word in style, but this Meaco model is as stylish as it is energy efficient. Its eco mode adjusts the fan according to the room's temperature and it's quiet too, with its low mode emitting barely a whisper at 20dB.

Pro Breeze 30-inch tower fan: £79.99 £47.87 at Amazon

Save £32 – If you're really feeling the heat, it's time to go all-out on a 30-inch oscillating tower fan, and this powerful Pro Breeze model is a massive 40% off. It's powerful enough to cool down a large room and comes with an on/off timer, so you can leave it running while you doze off.

SmartDevil USB Desk Fan: £25.99 £11.19 at Amazon

Save £14 – Need a quiet, discreet desk fan to keep you cool while you secretly snap up the Prime Day deals? This USB-powered model is 57% off right now and is small enough to take into the office to make your co-workers jealous. It also comes with three-speed settings and has only once been this cheap all year.

Pro Breeze Mini 6-inch Clip Fan: £18.99 £13.97 at Amazon

Save £5 – If you're yearning for a gentle breeze at your desk, then this 6-inch model with a 360-degree rotatable hinge will handily clip to shelves, tables, or any other surface to get you the perfect cooling angle. It has an average user score of 4.5 stars and hasn't been as cheap as this for over three years.