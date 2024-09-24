This popular Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer has dropped to a record-low price

Air fryers continue to be all the rage and with families looking for easier and quicker ways to cook larger meals – and the surge shows no signs of slowing. One of the best options for big families is the Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer which is on sale at Ninja for £159.99 (was £269.99).

To get this price you need to use the code 'SAVE20' at the checkout which stacks a further 20% saving on top of the flat £70 discount already applied to the air fryer. That Ninja discount code brings the newest model of the popular Foodi Max – with a free digital cooking probe to monitor food temperature – down to a record-low price.

Today’s best Ninja Air Fryer deal

Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer: was £269.99 now £159.99 at Amazon

This is one of the best air fryers you can get and it's now down a record-low price when you use the code 'SAVE20'. The large 9.5L capacity gives you loads of room to cook full meals and sides all at once, plus the air fryer has a range of functions – including Max Crisp, Roast, and Bake – so it’s as flexible as you need it to be. With a total discount of over £100, you'll be hard pressed to find a better deal even in the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale in October.

The Ninja Foodi Max Air Fryer has dual baskets, which enable home chefs to cook multiple food items at once. This is ideal for cooking meat and veg without needing to fire up the oven or turn on the hob. It's also ideal for parents who want to get their children involved in cooking.

The six different cooking functions include Max Crisp, Air Fry, Roast, Bake, Reheat, and Dehydrate, giving you everything you need for varied cooking. This new model is effectively the same as the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400 which we scored four out of five in our review. This is a newer version, though, which also includes a digital thermometer so you can make sure your food is at the perfect temperature.

We've found loads of other air fryer deals available at the moment so be sure to check out our roundup if you want to compare more options.