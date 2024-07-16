This Suri sustainable electric toothbrush Prime Day deal is a savvy choice for your wallet – and the planet
Save 25% on the Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush and UV cleaning case this Amazon Prime Day
If you've been considering investing in an electric toothbrush, or your current brush is looking a bit worse for wear and needs replacing, the Amazon Prime day sale is one of the best times to buy.
This Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush toothbrush is down to its lowest ever price in both the US and the UK, offering a way to boost your dental hygiene and eco credentials (it has recyclable plant-based heads and bristles) on a budget.
It's down from $116 to $87 for stateside customers, while those in the UK can enjoy a 25% discount which slashes the price to just $46.87.
In our Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush review, we were impressed by its ability to balance an eco-friendly design with premium features such as a UV-C cleaning light in the case, magnetic wall mount and 40-day-plus battery life, proving that "sustainability doesn't need to mean sacrificing performance".
Find out more about the deals below:
Today's best Suri toothbrush US deal
Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: was $116 now $87 at Amazon
This is an excellent toothbrush for anyone chasing a quality product with a sleek design and some bonus sustainability credentials (it uses recyclable plant-based materials for the replaceable heads and bristles). Now it's cheaper than ever on Amazon, thanks to a 25% Prime Day discount.
Today's best Suri toothbrush UK deal
Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush: was £62.50 now £46.87 at Amazon
There are savings to be made in both the US and UK on this sterling Suri toothbrush over Prime Day, with both benefiting from a quarter off. That means you get fast-charging, more than 40 days of juice per charge, two modes (everyday clean and polish) and a powerful clean for less than £50.
The Suri Sustainable Sonic Toothbrush has a slim, svelte aluminium frame which looks a lot better than many of its clunky counterparts, especially when twinned with its magnetic mirror mount.
This isn't a case of style over substance though. The battery life is impeccable (it promises 40 days or more per charge) and the carry case contains a UV-C light designed to deliver a bacteria-killing clean to your brush – features which help it go toe-to-toe with some of the best electric toothbrushes on the market.
Beyond this, you can also expect the usual two-minute timer alongside handy vibrations every 30 seconds to remind you to switch your attention to a different part of your mouth.
And to top things off, Suri is a certified B Corporation, meaning it meets the "high standards of verified performance, accountability and transparency" set by non-profit network B Lab. These include demonstrating a "high social and environmental performance".
So, if you want a powerful electric toothbrush with sustainability perks at a reasonable price, these deals tick all the boxes.
