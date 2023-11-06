This Echelon fold-away treadmill just became a better value than Peloton

With Black Friday deals beginning to ramp up, a lot of people are starting to look at using the holiday to make strides towards their health and fitness goals.

Treadmill deals are big right now, as people look to take up running (but might not want to leave the house in the colder, winter months) with the aid of a discount on one of the best treadmills, or walking with the best under-desk treadmills or walkingpads.

On the premium side, one of the biggest names in treadmills is still Peloton. The Peloton Tread is an outstanding machine, simple to operate, sturdy, and provides full access to Peloton’s addictive library of workout and mindfulness content, much of it delivered live.

However, although it’s a good machine, it’s not for everyone – for one thing, the asking price (a hefty $2995 / £3,345 / AU$$4,445, before even paying the subscription fee for the content) means it’s prohibitive, and not a great value unless you’re determined to become a Peloton power user. For another, it doesn’t fold up, meaning it’s less than ideal for those with limited space. If you’re a beginner looking for a lightweight, easy-to-store treadmill for your home gym, you’re better off looking elsewhere.

Fortunately, we have found a good deal on a machine that is reasonably priced and does fold up, providing freedom to use your limited space for HIIT, stretching, yoga… whatever you need. The NordicTrack EXP 7i was $1,999.00 but is now down to just $1,099.00 at Dick’s Sporting Goods, nearly a four-figure saving.

In the UK? Don’t worry: there’s a saving on the treadmill here too. It costs £1,499.99 in the UK, but Powerhouse Fitness has reduced the price by 20% to £1,199.99.

Check out both deals below. (Not in the US or the UK? Scroll down to the best treadmill deals where you are)

Get the NordicTrack EXP 7i deal in the US here

NordicTrack EXP 7i: was $1,999 now $1,099 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Get the folding treadmill at almost half price, with a top speed of 10mph and NT’s runner's flex cushioning under the belt

Get the NordicTrack EXP 7i deal in the UK here

NordicTrack EXP 7i: was £ 1,499 now £1,199 at Powerhouse Fitness The same treadmill with a slightly smaller 20% discount. Still a good value buy, but less of a must-have than its US equivalent.

Why get this early Black Friday treadmill deal?

It’s a universally acknowledged truth that a property in possession of a home gym must be in want of a treadmill. Smaller home gyms can benefit from folding treadmills, as it creates more space for other activities and equipment when stored away.

Although we’ve not reviewed this particular treadmill ourselves, the company’s premium treadmill, NordicTrack Commercial 2950 , got five stars in our review so we know the brand has a history of quality. The machine comes with a two-year warranty, a 30-day iFit membership to use with an iPad or directly on its 7” display, and an incline setting of up to 12 degrees – enough for anyone but serious fell-runners.