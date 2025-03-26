The Amazon Spring Sale is a runner's paradise – here's an ultimate beginner bundle for less than $450/£450

The Amazon Spring Sale isn't just a place to find great deals on tech, including new TVs, phones, and more. It's also a great time to stock up on some exciting new health and fitness gear.

Runners are particularly well-served, with deals on the best running watches, best running headphones, and even some of the best running shoes.

• Shop Amazon's full Spring Sale

To that end, we've put together the ultimate runner's bundle from the Amazon Spring Sale, which will score you great running headphones, a heart rate monitor, a Garmin, and, of course, some great running footwear.

Even if you don't need all of those, just picking up one of these deals could seriously elevate your running. Otherwise, you can get the whole lot for less than $450/£450.

Today's best Amazon running deals

These Shokz Openrun Pro 2 bone conduction headphones are our top pick for runners, and you can save on both in the US and the UK.

Shokz OpenRun Pro 2: was $179.95 now $149.95 at Amazon The very first discount we've seen on these new models, with $30 off for a new lowest-ever price of $149.95. Available in multiple colors and both sizes, get AI-noise reduction on calls, great battery life, waterproofing, and more.

Any serious runner needs a good heart rate monitor to complement a smartwatch. The Polar H10 is one of our picks for the best heart rate monitors out there, and I've found a great UK deal on that model. In the US, the Spring Sale only extends to the older, but still capable, H9.

Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor: was £83.75 now £61.99 at Amazon Save big on the newer Polar H10 in the UK, a full 26% off if you buy the larger M-XXL size. The smaller size is also £68, so it's not much more, but it's technically not a discount. If you snoop around, you might even find a saving on the snazzy red colorway.

No runner is complete without a Garmin, and our pick for this affordable bundle is the Forerunner 55. It's not the best Garmin out there, but it's absolutely the cheapest and still gives you many of the industry-leading health and tracking features that make Garmins the mainstay of runners everywhere.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $149.99 at Amazon Get $50 (25%) off the Garmin Forerunner 55, replete with industry-leading health metrics, running tracking, and up to two weeks of battery life. $149.99 is the lowest price we've seen on this model.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was £179.99 now £115 at Amazon Get an even heftier 36% off the UK version, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 more.

The final piece of the puzzle is a good set of running shoes, but there's a major caveat. Depending on what type of training you're doing, the correct choice of running shoes varies a lot.

That means there's no one-size-fits-all running shoe approach, and it's hard to find a deal that'll suit everyone.

I normally ward people off buying running shoes on Amazon, but I've found the very solid Saucony Ride 17 shoes in the sale in the US for both men and women.

In the UK, I've found the ASICS Gel-Cumulus 26 at a very affordable £86.

Saucony Ride 17 (Women's): was $140 now $90.94 at Amazon While these have been supplanted by the Ride 18, the Saucony Ride 17 is a solid shoe that we liked as a reliable everyday running shoe. Just make sure to search for the right size and your color of choice, although prices may vary. At $50 off though, these aren't to be sniffed at.